Erling Haaland says Man City have unearthed a "gem" who has been "amazing" in training after Porto win

Erling Haaland has hailed Manchester City youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi after another impressive display in their 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League.

The midfield wonderkid has already made a strong impression on City's senior players since arriving from Lille in a £85m deal this summer.

Haaland has now described Bouaddi as a "gem", suggesting his impact in training has been just as impressive as his performances on the pitch.

Erling Haaland hails Ayyoub Bouaddi after beating Porto

© Iconsport / SPI

Bouaddi played alongside Enzo Fernandez in midfield as City maintained their perfect start to the season with victory in Portugal.

Haaland was full of praise for the youngster afterwards, revealing that he had already spoken to the club's chairman about how impressed he had been in training.

"I think he played a very good game. Last couple of weeks in training, I told the chairman that he has been amazing, so I think we have a gem here," Haaland said.

The striker did have one complaint, however, jokingly pointing out that Bouaddi had failed to play him through on goal during the second half.

"I think he should of played me through in the second half when I was all alone. I was a bit angry, so I will tell him right now - he played a good game, except that pass."

Bouaddi was a standout in Man City's win

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The numbers backed up Haaland's assessment.

Bouaddi completed 54 of his 55 passes in the match, giving him a remarkable 98 per cent completion rate, while every pass he attempted in the opposition half found its target, per Sofascore.

The 18-year-old also won two of his three tackles, made seven recoveries and one interception while recording 71 touches during his time on the pitch.

That is an exceptionally mature performance for a player still adapting to life at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

With City now preparing for a Manchester derby against United, Bouaddi has given Enzo Maresca another midfield option to work with.

After such an assured Champions League display, it is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook the youngster.