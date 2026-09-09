Andoni Iraola handed fresh injury concern as Liverpool forward misses training before Atletico Madrid

Liverpool have been handed a late fitness concern ahead of their opening Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Cody Gakpo missed the Reds' final training session before the trip to Anfield, although the absence is understood to be precautionary.

That could still give Bradley Barcola a chance to make his first Liverpool start.

Why Cody Gakpo was absent from Liverpool training

© Imago / Aidan Hunter / Action Plus

Gakpo was absent from Liverpool's final training session ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid, according to Paul Joyce.

However, the Times journalist reported that the Netherlands international was left out as "a precaution" rather than because of a serious injury.

That should come as some relief for Iraola, particularly after Gakpo played a key role in Liverpool's first Premier League win of the season against Ipswich Town.

The Dutchman assisted Alexander Isak for the opening goal before combining with the Sweden striker again just three minutes later to create the second. It was the third time this season Gakpo had assisted Isak in the Premier League.

With that in mind, Liverpool will hope his absence from training is simply a case of managing his workload rather than anything more concerning.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, was pictured training with the squad.

Could Bradley Barcola make his first Liverpool start vs Atletico?

© Iconsport / SPI

Gakpo's precautionary absence could open the door for Barcola to make his first Liverpool start.

The £123m signing has already made his competitive debut and has been declared ready for more minutes by Iraola after training normally with the group.

With Gakpo potentially being managed, Barcola's inclusion from the start becomes a more realistic possibility, particularly given the importance of his attacking quality.

However, Gakpo remaining fit and available would make him the likelier starter on the left, especially given his recent combination with Isak.

Liverpool therefore have a slight uncertainty to manage, but Barcola looks increasingly likely to play a significant role against Atletico regardless.