Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Everton clash: Maddison, Kulusevski, Simons latest

Still searching for their first win and first goals in the Premier League this season, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Everton to North London on Saturday evening.

Roberto De Zerbi's men were forced to share the spoils in a goalless stalemate with Nottingham Forest last weekend, having previously suffered defeats to Brentford (3-0) and Newcastle United (2-0).

Spurs will have a full week to rest up and re-group ahead of their clash with the Toffees, but they will not be at full strength for this gameweek four fixture.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of facing David Moyes's Everton.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Xavi Simons remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury sustained towards the end of the 2025-26 season, and he is expected to remain out for the rest of 2026.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski recently made a welcome return to training for the first time in 15 months, but the Swedish playmaker is still weeks away from being considered for first-team action.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert's 2025-26 season was ended prematurely by a ruptured ACL injury sustained in February.

The winger remains in the treatment room and may not feature for the remainder of 2026.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Everton)

James Maddison had only recently returned from the serious ACL injury that wrecked his 2025-26 campaign when he picked up a fresh knock, landing awkwardly on his shoulder after coming off the substitutes' bench in the defeat to Brentford.

The playmaker has since missed Spurs' last two games and remains a doubt heading into Saturday's fixture.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no suspended players for the match against Everton.