Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils dealt 'hammer blow' over top January target as huge update emerges

Manchester United have suffered a major setback in their hopes of signing Lewis Hall in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are now set to tie the England international down to a new long-term contract after successfully resisting the Red Devils' interest this summer.

That leaves manager Michael Carrick and director of football Jason Wilcox looking elsewhere for a solution at left-back heading into 2027.

Man Utd target Lewis Hall set to sign new Newcastle contract

© Imago

Newcastle have agreed a new multi-year contract with Hall, according to TEAMtalk, with an official announcement now expected later this week.

The 22-year-old had been United's leading left-back target throughout the summer, with the Red Devils making several attempts to explore a potential deal.

Hall was understood to be open to moving to Old Trafford, particularly after missing out on the 2026 World Cup and seeing Eddie Howe depart Newcastle.

However, the arrival of new head coach Matthias Jaissle and conversations with transfer chief Ross Wilson ultimately convinced Hall that remaining at St James' Park was the best option.

Newcastle were always reluctant to sell to a direct Premier League rival, and their determination to keep Hall has now paid off.

The defender has developed into one of the Premier League's most promising young left-backs since arriving on Tyneside and is viewed as an important part of Newcastle's long-term project.

An early blow to United's January transfer window plans

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This is a significant 'hammer blow' for United because Hall was their top and preferred solution to a lingering problem position.

Luke Shaw remains Carrick's only recognised senior left-back and is now in the final year of his contract, while his injury record has continued to make relying on him a major risk.

United were so desperate to address the position in the summer that they explored several alternatives, including Alejandro Balde, David Raum and even a late attempt to sign Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri.

With Hall now effectively off the market, finding another Premier League-ready option in January could prove rather difficult.

United therefore need to move quickly on their scouting work rather than simply hoping Newcastle change their mind.

Hall's new contract means a January move now looks more than unlikely, leaving the Red Devils with another major recruitment problem to solve.