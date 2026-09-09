Real Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan: 'He hasn't hit his peak again yet' - Mourinho reveals what he told Vinicius Junior after Bernabeu boos

Real Madrid's win over Inter Milan, in their opening 2026-27 Champions League fixture, ended with a public show of support from Jose Mourinho towards Vinicius Junior. In the 87th minute, shortly after the Italian side's goal, the manager substituted the Brazilian, who left the pitch visibly frustrated.

While part of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd booed him, another section of the fans responded with applause. Mourinho walked with the player towards the bench, also applauding, before embracing him and giving him a pat on the back.

The gesture carried even greater weight given the expectations surrounding the relationship between the two men. Mourinho has a strong personality, much like Vinicius, and the early stages of the Portuguese manager's tenure could have fuelled speculation over potential friction.

So far, however, the opposite appears to be true: a manager willing to acknowledge the forward's effort, even when his performance falls short of what is expected from one of the squad's leading names.

Vinicius was fairly active throughout the match, making nine ball recoveries, but was unable to translate that involvement into goals or assists.

It was not his best night in terms of unsettling the opposition in attack, with the former Flamengo forward struggling to beat his markers and produce the kind of plays that usually place him among the game's standout performers.

Vinicius 'hasn't come back to his peak yet' says Mourinho

© Iconsport / Photo by Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire

Asked in the mixed zone what he had said to the forward during the substitution, Mourinho explained that his message had been one of recognition. The manager did not treat the performance as one that had been enough to restore the Brazilian's best football, but made a point of motivating him.

'I told him he made a tremendous effort. I see it, everyone sees it, and he himself knows he hasn't yet reached his top level.'

Mourinho then went on to directly compare the player seen against Inter with the version who becomes decisive on the biggest European nights. For the Portuguese manager, that ability to win individual duels and wear down defences has not yet returned with the same intensity.

'The Vinicius we know, that player capable of deciding one-on-one duels and wearing down defenders every single time, hasn't come back to his peak yet.'

The assessment, however, did not come with any reprimand. Mourinho was careful to separate the lack of technical sparkle from the effort shown by the forward, something he considered worthy of respect.

'But what matters to me is that he is fighting and giving everything on the pitch. A player who works with that spirit and gives his best deserves appreciation and respect, no matter what his current level is.'

Real Madrid: Vinicius still faces criticism

© Iconsport / Maciej Rogowski / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

The scrutiny surrounding Vinicius Junior cannot be separated from the sheer stature he has already achieved at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian recently renewed his contract with the club and remains one of the team's historic names. A multiple trophy winner, he has scored in two Champions League finals and built a career that places him among the leading figures in the Spanish giants' recent history.

That, however, does not mean his relationship with the supporters is always in perfect harmony. The scene against Inter once again exposed that divide. While some fans showed impatience with the forward's performance, others made a point of supporting him as he left the pitch.

The contrast in reactions is nothing new, and it helps explain why every one of Vinicius's substitutions at the Bernabeu can carry more weight than simply swapping one player for another.

His playing style also contributes to this ambivalent relationship. Vinicius is a forward who keeps trying, keeps pushing, and seeks out the individual duel. That characteristic is a key part of his ability to decide matches, but it also puts him in situations where he can make mistakes, lose the ball, or choose a play that does not end the way he intended.

For a fanbase accustomed to demanding a great deal from its leading players, the line between applauding courage and criticising execution can be extremely fine.

Mourinho, for his part, appears to understand that this process cannot be resolved simply through one brilliant performance. The Portuguese manager acknowledged that Vinicius is not yet at his peak, but also made clear he has no intention of overlooking the Brazilian's effort.

Rather than turning a below-par night into a bigger issue, he chose instead to publicly reinforce his confidence in the player.