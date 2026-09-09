Barcelona transfer news: "He refused to negotiate" - Julian Alvarez alternative firmly rejects Barca

Barcelona ultimately signed Gabriel Jesus, having failed to convince Julian Alvarez. But that was not the only setback the Catalan club suffered this summer in the striker market.

During the 2026 World Cup, Julian Alvarez made his intention to leave Atletico Madrid clear. That, however, was not enough: the Colchoneros rejected an offer from Real Madrid, but above all turned down approaches from Barcelona, the club the 26-year-old Argentinian wanted to join.

Left emotionally affected, the forward has been gradually returning to the pitch, despite being jeered by his own supporters at Atletico Madrid. Barcelona, meanwhile, ultimately signed Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, 29, from Arsenal.

© Imago / Manuel Blondeau / AOP.Press

Barcelona rejected by a Plan B option

Before that, however, Barcelona had explored the highly appealing option of Lautaro Martinez. And while Inter had put up defences to protect the 29-year-old Argentinian, that protection ultimately proved almost unnecessary.

As reported to Sky Sport Italia by Beppe Marotta, the Italian club's president, the team captain simply was not interested: "First and foremost, I have to say his conduct was exemplary. He showed a strong sense of belonging by refusing to negotiate with Barcelona."

"We did have a meeting, but the conditions were not there to continue negotiations. Furthermore, regarding talks between the clubs, reaching an agreement was impossible, because Lautaro (Martinez) is a top-level player and we need him if we want to win trophies."

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Barcelona must forget about Lautaro Martinez

Under contract until June 2029 with Inter, Lautaro Martinez does not appear to be anywhere near leaving the Italian club, having joined back in 2018.

This loyalty, rare if not entirely unprecedented, should push Barcelona to steer clear of the Argentinian in the future. All while continuing their efforts to help Julian Alvarez leave the Colchoneros.

The Catalan club will likely try their luck with the player again during the 2027 summer transfer window, while, in the meantime, manager Hansi Flick will split the centre-forward role between Raphinha, already with six goals this season, and, of course, Gabriel Jesus.

However, the Brazilian's recent seasons, his modest fee of £8.6 million, his contract running until June 2029, and his age all suggest the former Gunner is not a genuine long-term solution for the starting spot at that position, this season or the next.

Everything, then, points to a renewed pursuit of Julian Alvarez.