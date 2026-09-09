Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso reveals Kendry Paez, free agent market plans

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed that Kendry Paez does not feature in his plans for the first half of the season.

After disappointing loan stints with Strasbourg and River Plate, the Blues had hoped to find the Ecuador international a more suitable move.

However, allocating their remaining foreign loan spots to other players on transfer deadline day left the 19-year-old with domestic transfers to consider.

After failing to secure a move elsewhere, it had been suggested that the playmaker could be integrated into Alonso's first-team squad.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Leeds United, Alonso claimed that would not be the case.

As per The Athletic, the Spaniard said: "No, no. He is not part of the plans. At the moment, he is not part of the first team squad."

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Alonso rules out Chelsea signing free agents

Meanwhile, Alonso has insisted that no fresh faces will be arriving at Stamford Bridge before the start of 2027.

Having missed out on Monaco's Lamine Camara, reports emerged which suggested that free agents Georginio Wijnaldum and Renato Sanches were options due to their free-agent status.

Nevertheless, as per the Daily Mail, Alonso said: "No. We have looked, but no."

That stance should not come as any surprise, a result of Chelsea still having a wide array of midfield options despite the £125m sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

Moises Caicedo, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Jordan Henderson, Malo Gusto and Valentin Barco are all engine-room choices, while Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Reggie Watson and Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli can deputise if required.

Alonso provided an injury update on Caicedo ahead of the upcoming EFL Cup tie on Wednesday night.