Real Madrid news: Jose Mourinho gives major Trent Alexander-Arnold hint after Inter Milan thriller

Jose Mourinho has suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold being used in the Real Madrid midfield will be a rarity.

On Tuesday night, the La Liga giants started their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

However, Los Blancos were indebted to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with Mourinho acknowledging after the game that the teams could have scored six goals piece.

Alexander-Arnold was used in the Real Madrid engine room, but his performance came in for fierce criticism from the Spanish media.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Mourinho hinted that the England international was not ideally suited to playing in the centre of the pitch.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Mourinho reacts to Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid performance

While assessing the back-and-forth nature of the game, the Portuguese felt that Alexander-Arnold struggled to impose himself on the contest.

He said: "It could have ended 5-1 or 6-1 for us. It could also have ended 6-6. I don’t want to say that Inter won the game because we created more and in crucial moments, like the two chances Jude (Bellingham) had before and after the break.

"It was a crazy game, and I don't like that kind of madness. I prefer to score 5, 6, or 7 but with absolute control and without needing an absolutely incredible performance from the goalkeeper.

"In today’s game, whoever decides the best player on the field must have been asleep, because if they don’t give [Thibaut] Courtois the best player award today, they never will (laughs). Without taking credit away from Fede [Valverde], who won it.

"It was difficult to play with Trent, whom I greatly appreciate for the work he did, but his characteristics as a midfielder and the physical demands of playing as a full-back or midfielder are different."

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

What next for Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid?

Having only started one of Real Madrid's opening four La Liga fixtures at right-back, the former Liverpool star may be running into a problem under Mourinho.

Denzel Dumfries is seemingly viewed as first choice at full-back, effectively leaving the 27-year-old to play backup in two positions.

While Alexander-Arnold will always earn game time due to his technical ability and versatility, he may not play as much as he wants in high-profile matches.

Real Madrid have three fixtures across a nine-day period before the international break, with Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Atletico Madrid on their schedule.