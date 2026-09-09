Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: Andoni Iraola bidding to extend club European record in Champions League opener

Liverpool will be bidding to extend a record in European Cup and Champions League matches when they play Atletico Madrid.

Andoni Iraola takes his side into Wednesday's fixture at Anfield having put together an unbeaten start to his reign on Merseyside.

Five points have been accumulated from games against Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town.

However, the Spaniard is under pressure to deliver on the continental scene, particularly when his first fixture at European football's top table is against a team from his homeland.

Atletico are commencing a Champions League campaign for the 14th successive season, only one of six teams to do so since 2013-14.

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What European Cup record can Liverpool extend against Atletico Madrid?

Iraola heads into this contest having never defeated Diego Simeone, who has three wins and one draw over the Liverpool boss.

Furthermore, Iraola is taking charge of his first-ever Champions League fixture, while he has only ever managed a team in Europe when over AEK Larnaca in the Europa League in 2018-19.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have never lost their opening European Cup or Champions League game in a season when it has been played at Anfield.

A total of 10 wins and two draws have been posted, the last of their victories coming versus Atletico in 2025-26.

Liverpool have also prevailed in their last three fixtures against this opponent, but Atletico did prevail in both legs of their last-16 tie in 2019-20.

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Why Liverpool will not face Atletico Madrid in league phase of Champions League in 2027-28

As mentioned, Liverpool are playing Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the league phase of this competition for the second successive season.

However, UEFA regulations prevent the same fixture from being played in three consecutive league phases.

The rule was applied for Liverpool and Real Madrid prior to the league phase draw that was held in August.