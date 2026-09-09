Preview: Stenhousemuir vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

Stenhousemuir welcome Hearts to Ochilview Park on Friday for a Scottish League Cup quarter-final clash.

The hosts defeated Motherwell 1-0 to progress to this round, while the visitors beat Inverness CT 6-2 in the second round.

Match preview

Stenhousemuir have made a flawless start to the 2026-27 season, remaining unbeaten in their first 10 matches of the new campaign.

The Warriors got the term underway by recording two wins and two draws - winning both on penalties - in Group E of the Scottish League Cup, securing a first-placed finish and their progression into the knockout rounds.

Marvin Bartley's side maintained that momentum at the beginning of their first Scottish Championship campaign in the modern era, having secured promotion from League One last season.

Stenhousemuir drew their first Championship fixture 1-1 with Raith Rovers, followed by a 2-0 win against Greenock Morton, and they have since claimed another three wins in the league, leaving them top of the standings after five matchdays.

During that impressive start to the league season, Stenhousemuir also claimed a fantastic 2-0 victory over Premiership Motherwell in the League Cup second round, with Euan O'Reilly netting a 113th-minute winner.

Now heading into the quarter-finals, Stenhousemuir will be hoping to pull off another cup upset by beating Premiership Hearts, and the hosts will be full of confidence given their five-game winning run and 10-match unbeaten streak.

© Iconsport / Ryan Fleming, Alamy Live News

Hearts will, however, remain the favourites to record the victory and secure progression into the semi-finals, especially as they are enjoying a winning streak of their own.

The Jambos initially endured a miserable start to the campaign, losing all of their opening four fixtures, but have since bounced back with an eight-game unbeaten run.

Wouter Vrancken's side have claimed five wins and three draws during that time, including booking their place in the Conference League league phase and climbing to second in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts also came from 2-1 down to win 6-2 against Inverness CT in the Scottish League Cup second round, with four goals in the final 10 minutes ensuring their triumph.

The Jambos will now be aiming to continue their three-game winning run by defeating Stenhousemuir, with Hearts eyeing their first Scottish League Cup semi-final since a 3-1 loss to Rangers in 2023-24.

Stenhousemuir Scottish League Cup form:

W

W

D

D

W

Stenhousemuir form (all competitions):

Hearts Scottish League Cup form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

O'Reilly is Stenhousemuir's top scorer in the League Cup with two goals, including the winner against Motherwell, and the forward could start in this one.

Lewis Hodgkiss could be the man to make way, with Andrew Shinnie and Lewis O'Donnell keeping their spots in attack alongside O'Reilly.

Meanwhile, Hearts are dealing with injuries to Ageu, Tom Renaud, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley.

James Wilson has scored three goals in his last five appearances for the Jambos, and the 19-year-old is likely to keep his place alongside Claudio Braga in attack.

Stenhousemuir possible starting lineup:

Jamieson; Grant, Young, Bright; Meechan, Robson, Anderson, Bilham; O'Reilly, O'Donnell; Shinnie

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, McEntee, Findlay, McCart; Magnusson, Mendy; Miller, Braga, McPake; Wilson

We say: Stenhousemuir 1-3 Hearts

Stenhousemuir have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, but Hearts are experiencing a strong run of results and with their superior quality, the Jambos will be expected to emerge victorious.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.