Preview: Venezia vs Fiorentina - prediction, team news, lineups

Without a point between them, early Serie A strugglers Venezia and Fiorentina will both aim to get off the mark on Friday, when they meet at Stadio Penzo.

The Viola's shambolic start has already resulted in a swift change of management, while their hosts sit just above them on goal difference.

Match preview

After a brief reign of four competitive matches, Fabio Grosso is gone, having been axed by Fiorentina's dissatisfied board.

Only appointed this summer, Grosso had begun with a 4-1 Coppa Italia win over Benevento, but events rapidly unravelled from there.

Having spent most of last term trying to recover from a sluggish start, the Viola endured an even worse launch to the current campaign, losing their first two league games without scoring a goal.

After losing 4-0 at Roma, more embarrassment was to follow with a 3-0 home loss to newly promoted Frosinone, before a late collapse saw Torino steal maximum points last time out.

So, Grosso was shown the door and Paolo Vanoli returned to Stadio Franchi, having steered Fiorentina to safety as their interim coach last season.

Following a huge overhaul of personnel - and another change of management - Vanoli must steady the ship again and get the best from new signings such as Beto, Pedro Goncalves and Willy Gnonto.

© Iconsport / Iconsport

Venezia's position near the foot of Serie A is more expected, but losing 3-2 to Frosinone served a blow to their survival hopes last week.

Despite a spirited second-half comeback, sparked by goals from John Yeboah and Richie Sagrado, they were undone by the hosts' late winner at Stadio Stirpe.

The Lagunari had already lost their first two league games - and were then knocked out of the Coppa Italia - so defeat to a direct relegation rival certainly hurt.

Finishing just ahead of Frosinone, Giovanni Stroppa's side were crowned Serie B champions in May, but their top-flight return has produced no points so far.

Though Venezia remain empty-handed, they can now try to capitalise on the current chaos at Fiorentina, before a tough run pits them against Lazio, Atalanta and Napoli.

Venezia Serie A form:

Venezia form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

L

Fiorentina Serie A form:

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Venezia are still missing Marin Sverko, Bartol Franjic and Andrea Adorante due to injury.

The presence of Toma Basic is also in doubt, and Armel Bella-Kotchap was taken off last week with a muscular problem.

Though Stroppa has suggested recent signings Pasquale Mazzocchi and Juan Jesus are short of full fitness, both should be named on the bench.

Only long-term absentee Fabiano Parisi has been ruled out for Fiorentina, who continued spending right up to deadline day; several new buys made their debut last week, including Beto, Gnonto and Alieu Njie.

With Grosso gone, it remains to be seen if Vanoli will make sweeping changes, but he took a pragmatic approach when brought in to save the Viola last season.

Signed as Moise Kean's replacement, Beto must vie with Mateo Pellegrino - who scored from outside the box against Torino - to start up front at Stadio Penzo.

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Stankovic; Schingtienne, Halhal, Moreno; Hainaut, Sohm, Busio, Perez, Haps; Yeboah, Adams

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Mario, Dragusin, Ranieri, Valdepenas; Fagioli, Ndour; Mastantuono, Atta, Njie; Pellegrino

We say: Venezia 1-2 Fiorentina

Even this early in the season, it could be a very tense contest, as neither side has a point and the loser will be left trailing behind.

Both teams have defended dismally, but Fiorentina's talented - and expensively assembled - attack should help Vanoli claim victory on his return.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.