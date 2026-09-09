Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Hull City: Moises Caicedo, Emmanuel Emegha latest

Free-scoring Chelsea welcome promoted Hull City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, their first loss under Xabi Alonso's management, in the third matchday.

The West Londoners did secure a midweek 6-3 success over Leeds United in the EFL Cup third round, continuing their goal-laden start to the season, even though their defensive weaknesses continue to leave them exposed.

Alonso's side needed to roar back from 2-0 down after 48 minutes, with a Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers-inspired second half handing the capital club their fourth win in five competitive matches under the Spanish manager, all despite their flawed performances, as they now prepare for the visit of Hull.

Separated by one place in the Premier League table, the fourth-placed hosts are one spot behind the Tigers, who have stayed unbeaten in their opening three games, notably beating Manchester United 2-0 on the opening day.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Hull, who have so far not conceded a goal in their opening three league matches.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Hull)

Alonso confirmed that Caicedo sustained a recurrence of his calf injury in last month's win over Brighton & Hove Albion, which has since ruled him out against Arsenal and Leeds.

The Blues are now being cautious with their midfield star to avoid another setback, even though he is close to returning to action.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Wrist

Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Brentford)

Jordan Henderson is currently recovering from a wrist injury he sustained during the 2026 World Cup with England, and he is not expected to return for another week or possibly a bit longer.

© Imago / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Sep 12 (vs. Hull City)

After a promising pre-season, Marco Palestra has missed Chelsea's start to the campaign due to an injury sustained in training.

Although the summer signing recently provided an injury update, his manager has since stated that the club do not want to rush him into competitive action without assurances over his health.

Emmanuel Emegha

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Still yet to play for Chelsea since his summer arrival from Strasbourg, Emmanuel Emegha's return date remains unknown.

Prior to facing Leeds, Alonso said he may have an update on the striker's injury at Friday's pre-match press conference ahead of Hull's visit.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players banned for their Premier League clash against Hull City.