Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs Willem II - prediction, team news, lineups

AZ Alkmaar will look to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 Eredivisie season when they welcome Willem II to the AFAS Stadion on Friday to kick off matchday six.

While the hosts sit top of the table after a blistering start, their visitors are 17th, just above the bottom on goal difference.

Match preview

AZ laid down an early marker by beating PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in the Dutch Super Cup and have not looked back since, winning each of their opening five league games, most recently edging Heerenveen 3-2 at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

After losing last season’s top scorer Troy Parrott to Real Betis in the summer, Leeroy Echteld seemed to have a tough task keeping his side competitive, but the 57-year-old has guided his side to the top of the table and overseen the league’s second-most potent attack behind PSV.

A home game against struggling newly promoted opposition gives De Kaasboeren an ideal chance to extend their eight-game winning streak and 18-match unbeaten run. However, AZ have lost three of their last five home meetings with Willem II, so caution is advised.

With one eye on their Europa League opener against Sunderland next week, Friday’s hosts are seeking to maintain their perfect domestic start before turning attention to Europe.

AZ have broken the deadlock in their last six outings and will hope to make another fast start to aid their quest for maximum points.

© Imago / ANP

After needing penalties to scrape past FC Volendam in the promotion playoff final, Willem II’s route to the top flight was far from easy, and their return to the Eredivisie has been a baptism of fire.

John Stegeman’s side recently picked up their first point of the campaign in a 2-2 draw with Heerenveen, but optimism was quickly dashed by a 3-0 defeat to SBV Excelsior last time out.

While De Superkruiken’s blank last time out was their first of the season, they have scored the fewest goals in the division so far, a problem they will hope new arrival Chidozie Obi-Martin can help address after his loan move from Manchester United.

Despite their poor start, Willem II remain level on points with fellow newcomers Cambuur and ADO Den Haag in the bottom three, and are just one point from safety, so there is no immediate danger of being cut adrift in the relegation battle.

Nevertheless, the visitors will need to start picking up results soon, though trips to AZ and Ajax in their next two matches offer little promise of an immediate turnaround.

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

W

W

Willem II Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Stanley Gontha / Pro Shots

After enduring an injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign, Denso Kasius picked up a groin injury in pre-season and remains out of action for AZ Alkmaar.

Stije Resink is also unavailable for the hosts due to a knee injury sustained while at Groningen, with a return expected in January 2027.

Ro-Zangelo Daal’s winner against Heerenveen was his fourth league goal of the season, putting him joint-top of the scoring charts alongside Gjivai Zechiel and Soren Tengstedt.

Long-term absentees Jari Schuurman, Anass Zarrouk, and Amine Lackhar remain sidelined for Willem II and will not travel to Alkmaar.

First-choice goalkeeper Thomas Didillon has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and will remain out for Friday’s game.

Swedish midfielder Armin Culum will have to wait a little longer for his Eredivisie debut as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Dijkstra, Goes, Schouten, Chavez; Clasie, Koopmeiners; Patati, Kwakman, Daal; Meerdink

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Delanghe; Tjoe-A-On, Lemmens, Stam, Ter Avest; Twigt, Boogaard; Slory, Van Aalst, Gurbuz; Haen

We say: AZ Alkmaar 3-0 Willem II

Willem II are conceding over three goals per game this term, while AZ are averaging a similar number in attack.

It is hard to see Friday’s clash yielding anything other than a home win, and we are backing AZ to run out comfortable victors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.