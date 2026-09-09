Preview: Paris FC vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

In a battle of two unbeaten sides in Ligue 1, Paris FC will welcome Lyon to Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital on Saturday.

Heading into matchday four, the two teams are in a four-way tie for second place, with Paris edging Marseille 3-2 last week and OL defeating Auxerre 3-1.

Match preview

So far, Liam Rosenior appears to be pushing all the right buttons with Paris FC as the Englishman has them near the top of the table early on.

After failing to score in their season opener, Paris have netted three goals in each of their last two Ligue 1 affairs while they have four more points than they did at this stage of the last campaign.

On Saturday, they could stretch their winning run at home in this competition to four games dating back to last season, conceding just once over that stretch.

Paris could also go unbeaten in their first four domestic affairs this weekend for the first time since the 2021-22 Ligue 2 campaign when they earned points in their opening five outings.

On both ends of the pitch, this side have begun the season well, currently third in the league for expected goals (7.5) and leading the way in expected goal difference (4.9).

In their first season back in the top flight, they went unbeaten versus Lyon in 2025-26, while they have yet to lose a home game against them.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

For a second successive occasion, Olympique Lyonnais have begun a Ligue 1 season well, thanks in part to their defensive shape.

After three matchdays, they are tied with Lille and Paris FC for the second-fewest goals allowed in the competition so far (two).

With a win or draw this weekend, this team could earn points in their opening four domestic encounters for the first time since 2023-24 when they went unbeaten in their first six games.

Dating back to last season, Lyon have points in four of their last five away matches in this competition, collecting three clean sheets along the way.

After winning their Ligue 1 opener 2-0 over Toulouse, Paulo Fonseca’s men can triumph in consecutive matches as the visitors in Ligue 1 on Saturday for the second time this year, having won their opening three such outings to begin 2026.

Lyon can stretch their unbeaten run versus Paris FC in the top flight to six matches this weekend, having squandered a 3-0 advantage to draw them 3-3 away from home last season.

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

Due to a leg issue, Emmanuel Mbemba is doubtful for Paris FC on matchday four, as is Jonathan Ikone, who has a sore hamstring and Nhoa Sangui is recovering from a muscle injury.

Lassine Sinayoko bagged a hat-trick for them at Stade Velodrome, becoming the first player since Bafetimbi Gomis in 2012 to do so against Marseille, while his opener after 23 seconds was the fastest in this competition since Wissam Ben Yedder’s mark of 21 seconds for Monaco versus Lyon in 2021.

Because of muscle tightness, Lyon may be without Julien Duranville on Saturday, while Keito Nakamura will seek his first appearance since signing from Reims at the end of this summer transfer window.

Felix Bacher, Zachary Athekame and Ernest Nuamah each found the back of the net for them at home last week, the first of the domestic campaign for each of them.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Camara, Traore, Coppola, Chergui; Lopez, Lees-Melou; Kebbal, Pagis, Koleosho; Sinayoko

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Athekame, Bacher, Niakhate, Kluivert; Tessmann, Morton; Nuamah, Tolisso, Sulc; Openda

We say: Paris FC 1-1 Lyon

Both sides are just as capable defensively as they are in the attacking third, and we expect to see a stalemate between two well-structured teams, with plenty of resilience.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.