Liverpool star limps off injured in Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid

Liverpool have suffered an injury blow during Wednesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, with Bradley Barcola limping off the field in the 60th minute.

Barcola had two glorious chances to find the back of the net in the European fixture, but he was unable to score his first goal for the Reds at Anfield.

The summer arrival's night ended in disappointment on the hour, as he limped off the field.

Barcola appeared to hold his calf before signalling to the bench that he could not continue.

Liverpool will now need to assess the France international, with head coach Andoni Iraola expected to be quizzed on the situation after the match.

Barcola down hurt. Team-mates concerned — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 9, 2026

Barcola limps off field in Liverpool's clash with Atletico

However, a firm diagnosis cannot be made until a scan has occurred.

Liverpool will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Fulham on Saturday afternoon, and Barcola has now emerged as a doubt for that fixture.

Barcola could also potentially be absent when Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup on September 15, with that match coming five days before a league fixture with Bournemouth.

A calf injury could potentially lead to a few weeks on the sidelines, with Barcola potentially not back in action until the league game with Manchester City on October 11.

Barcola to Liverpool was one of the transfer sagas of the summer, with the Reds chasing the Frenchman for a number of weeks before finally getting a deal done for £123m.

Marcos Llorente continued his excellent run of goals against Liverpool with the opener at Anfield on Wednesday, but the Premier League side have since turned the fixture around with efforts from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.