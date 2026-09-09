Liverpool's arch enemy Marcos Llorente creates Anfield history with latest Champions League strike

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente has created Anfield history with his goal in the first half of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The Spain international sent Atletico ahead in the 17th minute of the contest, finding the back of the net with a smart finish off an assist from Julian Alvarez.

Llorente has now scored five times against Liverpool, all of which have come at Anfield.

The defender has become the sole record holder for the most goals scored by a visiting player to Anfield in the Champions League era.

Marcos Llorente named his dog Anfield after knocking Liverpool out of the Champions League back in 2020...



And five of his UCL goals have come at Anfield against Liverpool ?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DxJeYMoBpB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Llorente haunts Liverpool once again at Anfield

Llorente had been tied with former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema on four, and he is now two clear of Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, who has three career goals at Anfield.

Much has been made of Liverpool's midfield problems this season, and Alvarez was given far too much space before sliding a clever pass into the space for Llorente.

Real Madrid are the team with the most goals (eight) against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League, but Llorente now has five himself alongside Benfica, PSV Eindhoven and PSG.

Llorente breaks the deadlock! ?



That’s now FIVE Champions League goals for the Atletico man against Liverpool at Anfield ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Rxp4zurfpc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Llorente has got the better of Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez in the first half of the clash.

Liverpool are level with Atletico at half-time break

However, Liverpool had plenty of moments in the first half, with Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak needing to be alert to keep out Florian Wirtz.

The Reds managed to level through Dominik Szoboszlai late in the first period.

Liverpool entered the match off the back of a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League, while Atletico were beaten 3-0 by Athletic Bilbao in their last La Liga match.

Diego Simeone's side will take on two English clubs in the league stage of this season's Champions League, also hosting Manchester United on October 13.