Liverpool injury news: Bradley Barcola update issued after worrying situation against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has revealed that Bradley Barcola was substituted against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening due to cramp rather than a potentially long-term issue.

Barcola had to be replaced on the hour mark at Anfield after signalling to the bench that he was unable to continue.

The summer arrival was holding his calf as he left the field, leading to fears that he could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, Iraola, speaking after his side's 2-1 win over Atletico, revealed that the France international was dealing with cramp rather than a muscular issue.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Barcola substituted with "cramps" against Atletico

"It was just cramps, especially with Bradley [Barcola]. We are rushing him but we decided today to ask him to give everything he had," Iraola told TNT Sports.

Marcos Llorente sent Atletico ahead on the night, but Liverpool managed to turn the game around courtesy of goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

"Difficult to ask for more. We showed character. I loved the second half. I feel lucky to experience this atmosphere," said Iraola when asked about the match.

"I think I have to take blame from the beginning because they surprised me a little bit tactically they played a five at the back - a 5-3-2.

"We expected something different and waited to correct it. After half-time, we had a much better game, we pressed better, and I think we have been the better team."

© Iconsport / SPI

Will Barcola be available for Fulham match?

When Barcola limped off the field, it did appear that the attacker had suffered an issue which could have led to a spell on the sidelines.

However, having only suffered cramp, there is a strong chance that Barcola will be involved when Liverpool continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Fulham on Saturday.

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League table, boasting five points from their opening three matches of the season.