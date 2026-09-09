Preview: Besiktas vs BB Erzurumspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Besiktas host BB Erzurumspor at Tupras Stadyumu on Friday evening in round five of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with the home side looking to extend their winning streak.

Vincenzo Italiano's side arrive after an impressive Istanbul derby victory over Fenerbahce, while the visitors head into the match after securing their first win of the campaign against Konyaspor.

Match preview

Besiktas have made an encouraging start to life under Italiano, collecting nine points from their opening four league matches to sit second in the Super Lig table.

The Black Eagles opened the campaign with a 1-0 home victory over Eyupspor before suffering their only league defeat at Alanyaspor, but they quickly responded.

The Istanbul side thrashed Corum 6-2 and then beat Fenerbahce 2-1 away from home last weekend, with Ridvan Yilmaz restoring parity after Milan Skriniar had put the Yellow Canaries ahead, before Dusan Vlahovic netted his fourth goal in two straight league matches to complete the comeback.

Their home form has been particularly impressive, with Besiktas winning both of their league matches at Tupras Stadyumu so far, while they have won all five of their home matches across all competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and conceding just twice while keeping four clean sheets.

The hosts also have a strong historical record against Erzurumspor in the Super Lig, having won three of the four previous top-flight meetings and drawn one, including a 4-0 victory at home in December 2020 and a 4-2 success away in April 2021, which were their most recent meetings.

However, the only league meeting in which Besiktas failed to win came at home in January 2019, when the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

© Iconsport / Seskim

It has not been all bleak for Erzurumspor, with their two victories over Besiktas coming in the 2019-20 Turkish Cup, winning 3-2 in both games.

They also head to Istanbul with four points from their first four matches after recovering from a difficult opening fortnight.

Serkan Ozbalta's side began the campaign with consecutive defeats against Amed and Galatasaray, conceding seven goals without scoring, but they have since taken four points from their last two matches.

They recovered with a 1-1 draw away to Genclerbirligi and followed it with a 1-0 victory over Konyaspor last weekend, as Eren Tozlu scored the only goal in the 17th minute and his side subsequently protected their lead effectively.

The switch to a five-man defence against Konyaspor was significant, as Ozbalta used a 5-4-1 formation, with Mustafa Yumlu, Amar Gerxhaliu and Nihad Mujakic forming the central defensive trio, while Guram Giorbelidze and Orhan Ovacikli provided protection from the wider areas.

That shape could again be important at Tupras Stadyumu, particularly with Erzurumspor facing a Besiktas side that has scored nine goals in four league games.

The visitors are unlikely to want an open contest, and keeping their defensive structure intact for as long as possible could be their clearest route to frustrating the hosts.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

BB Erzurumspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Besiktas are expected to be without Junior Olaitan, who is unavailable after picking up an injury in the second half of the last league game against Fenerbahce, and Wilfred Ndidi will likely take his place in the XI.

Amir Murillo is expected to continue at right-back after starting the derby victory, while Emirhan Topcu and Emmanuel Agbadou should retain their places in central defence.

Vlahovic should lead the attack again after scoring four goals in his three league appearances, with Orkun Kokcu, Salih Ozcan and Vaclav Cerny also expected to feature.

Erzurumspor have recently settled on a 5-4-1 formation and are likely to retain the same structure, though Elisha Owusu is an injury doubt, which could lead to Sefa Akgun coming into midfield after replacing him against Konyaspor.

Tozlu should continue as the lone striker after scoring in each of the last two league games, with Martin Rodriguez, Brandon Baiye and Mustafa Fettahoglu expected to operate behind him.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Topcu, Agbadou, Yilmaz; Ozcan, Ndidi; Trossard, Kokcu, Cerny; Vlahovic

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Ovacikli, Gerxhaliu, Yumlu, Mujakic, Giorbelidze; Rodriguez, Baiye, Akgun, Fettahoglu; Tozlu

We say: Besiktas 3-0 BB Erzurumspor

Besiktas' home record, attacking quality and momentum from last weekend's derby victory make them strong favourites to claim another three points.

Erzurumspor deserve credit for turning their difficult start around, with four points from their last two games and consecutive goals for Tozlu providing reasons for optimism.

Their defensive organisation could make this more competitive than the league positions suggest, particularly if they can keep the Black Eagles frustrated during the opening stages.

Nevertheless, Besiktas have scored seven goals in their two home league matches, and Italiano's side should eventually find enough openings to secure a comfortable victory.

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