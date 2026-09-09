Preview: Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams looking for their first Bundesliga win of the season are set to lock horns on Friday, when Union Berlin welcome Schalke 04 to Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Die Eisernen will be hoping to avoid another thrashing this week, while Die Knappen are aiming to build on their draw last time out.

Match preview

Union endured a turbulent 2025-26 campaign, but they have not made the most stable of starts under new manager Mauro Lustrinelli's this time around.

Die Eisernen kicked off their top-flight schedule with a 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on August 29, a result made all the more frustrating by the fact the capital club opened the scoring, yet still required a 92nd-minute equaliser to salvage a point.

Seen to see progress, Lustrinelli would have been hoping for a more composed performance against Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday, though his side conceded twice in both halves as they succumbed to a 4-0 battering on the road.

That defeat has left Union 15th in the table with just a single point to their name, and while it is too early in the season to fear relegation, fans will be wary of being pulled into a fight for survival.

Victory on Friday would go a long way towards assuaging those concerns, but after seeing the hosts win just two of their competitive home outings in 2026 - drawing five and losing three - supporters would be forgiven for harbouring doubts.

© Iconsport / Mario Hommes, DeFodi Images

Meanwhile, Miron Muslic's Schalke were promoted to the Bundesliga after winning the second-division title last season, and while they are also yet to win, the visitors will be feeling more positive than Union.

Die Knappen suffered a 3-0 defeat against Augsburg in their opener, but the frustration was partially mitigated considering that midfielder Ron Schallenberg was sent off around the hour mark, when the team were just 1-0 down.

Muslic's side did show some spirit to bounce back in their most recent outing, however, holding champions Bayern Munich to a 0-0 draw, courtesy of five saves from former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Despite conceding three goals. the 33-year-old shot-stopper also made 10 saves against Augsburg, and he will be vital to Schalke's chances of avoiding the drop.

For now, Die Knappen remain 14th and on the lookout for their first win of the season, a victory that would certainly bolster their confidence about making the step up to the top flight.

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

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Schalke 04 Bundesliga form:

Schalke 04 form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald, DeFodi Images

Union will be lighter in attack than ideal on Friday, given that strikers Andrej Ilic (illness) and Oliver Burke (Achilles), as well as left winger Kastriot Imeri (thigh), are ruled out.

In their absence, Marin Ljubicic and Emmanuel Latte Lath look set to lead the line in a strike partnership, platformed by a midfield featuring Rani Khedira, Michel Aebischer, Livan Burcu and Aljoscha Kemlein.

At the opposite end of the pitch, left-back Andrik Markgraf is working his way back from a cruciate ligament injury, while centre-backs Marvin Friedrich and Stanley N'Soki are both unavailable.

As for Schalke, they are missing defensive midfielder Ron Schallenberg, who is suspended after his punishment for being sent off against Augsburg was upgraded from one match to two.

With that in mind, expect to see Satoshi Tanaka join Soufian El-Faouzi in the centre of the park this week, flanked by wing-backs Junior Dina Ebimbe and Robin Gosens.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Juranovic, Van den Bosch, Uduokhai, Rothe; Aebischer, Khedira, Kemlein, Burcu; M Ljubicic, Latte Lath

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Karius; Kurucay, Katic, Becker; Junior, Tanaka, El-Faouzi, Gosens; D Ljubicic, Sylla

We say: Union Berlin 0-2 Schalke 04

Union may be playing at home, but having conceded seven goals across their first two matches of the Bundesliga season, they are unlikely to keep Friday's opponents at bay.

Schalke commendably held Bayern to a goalless draw last time out, and if they can maintain that defensive solidity, then a the visitors may walk away with all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.