Aston Villa lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Aston Villa could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

New signing Leon Goretzka is yet to make his debut and is now facing a spell on the sidelined with a knee injury, while Johan Manzambi (knee), Amadou Onana (ACL) and Brian Madjo (ankle) are also in the treatment room.

Joao Gomes is also out as he will serve the third and final game of his three-match suspension, while Matty Cash is doubtful after missing Villa’s 3-2 Champions League win over Club Brugge with muscle fatigue.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could therefore continue at right-back if Cash is not ready to start, with Pau Torres, Victor Lindelof and Ian Maatsen also in contention to retain their places in a four-man defence.

However, Deadline Day signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis is available for selection after he was ineligible to play in the Champions League, and he could rival Lindelof for a start at centre-back.

Either Ross Barkley or Lamare Bogarde is set to be handed a start in a deep-lying midfield role next to Boubacar Kamara, while Emiliano Buendia - who scored in midweek - continues in the number 10 role.

Ibrahim Mbaye was an unused substitute against Club Brugge, and the £47m signing from PSG may have to wait a little while longer for his full debut should head coach Unai Emery favour George Hemmings and John McGinn in wide positions.

Nicolas Jackson, meanwhile, is expected to lead the line and will hope to make the net ripple once again after scoring his first goal for Villa in midweek.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Barkley; McGinn, Buendia, Hemmings; Jackson