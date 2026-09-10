Lewis Hall: Man United ‘given fresh transfer hope’ despite Newcastle agreement

Manchester United have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of the Red Devils for some time and had emerged as a primary left-back target for the club during the summer transfer window.

However, a move to Old Trafford failed to materialise, as Man United were told by Newcastle that Hall would not be for sale at any price.

Reports have since emerged claiming that Hall is set to sign a new five-year contract with Newcastle, earning a salary increase and adding two years to his existing deal.

According to talkSPORT, Hall is expected to become one of the best-paid players at St James' Park, with his first-team importance under new manager Matthias Jaissle recognised by the club.

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Man Utd could still sign Hall next summer despite contract extension

Hall penning fresh terms and committing his future to the Magpies would seemingly end speculation over a future move to any club, including Man United, but that may not prove to be the case.

Indeed, journalist Ben Jacobs, via talkSPORT claims that Newcastle selling Hall next summer cannot be completely ruled out.

“Of course, we have to say with Morgan Rogers, he extended (his contract with Aston Villa) late last year. He still left the following summer (to join Chelsea),” said Jacobs.

“So I don't think we can say categorically, depending on how the season goes, that Hall is unavailable in the summer 2027 market.”

Hall’s new contract is nevertheless a “really positive sign for Newcastle”, with the left-back said to been impressed by the positive impact made by Jaissle since succeeding Eddie Howe.

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Hall remains a key player for Newcastle amid Man Utd interest

Hall joined Newcastle from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 on an initial loan deal that became permanent the following year for £28m plus add-ons.

The England international, who missed out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad, has since established himself as a key first-team defender with the Magpies, making 106 appearances across all competitions.

Hall was part of the Newcastle side that ended the club’s 70-year trophy drought by lifting the 2025 EFL Cup, while he also gained Champions League experience in two of the last three seasons.

Newcastle’s No.3 is not the only defender on Man United’s radar, as Malick Thiaw is said to have been identified by Michael Carrick’s side as a potential transfer target, while Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the centre-back.