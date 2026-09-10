Martin Odegaard: Mikel Arteta explains new role for “dangerous” Arsenal star after Champions League win over Napoli

Mikel Arteta has hailed the impact of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in his new midfield role following their 1-0 away victory over Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Odegaard produced the match-winning moment in Italy, driving a left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area into the far corner with 15 minutes remaining.

The Norwegian has increased his goal tally to four in five appearances across all competitions this season, already three more than he managed during an injury-hit 2025-26 campaign.

Arsenal are reaping the benefits of Odegaard playing higher up the pitch in an advanced central position, with his statistics across a range of attacking metrics having seen a notable rise.

Per 90 minutes across the Premier League and Champions League, Odegaard ranks higher for touches in the opposition’s box (4.3), final third passes completed (38.9), shots (2.6), goals scored (0.9) and chances created (3.7) compared to last season.

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Arteta explains Odegaard’s new role after match-winning performance

Following Arsenal’s win over Napoli, Arteta highlighted Odegaard’s positional change and how new combinations with teammates have played a big part in his improvement this season.

"First of all he needs to be available and last year he missed so many games through injuries,” Arteta told reporters. “He's got that edge and different relationships around him as well and that helps.

"He can start to go by different heights in the team, especially in the attacking phase, and when we get him into those positions he's a really dangerous player."

Arteta added: "We have a lot of players that can take the ball there and progress the ball much better than we did in the past.

"When that happens, [Odegaard] needs to take different heights and angles and positions in order to disorganise the opponent and he's done that really well."

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Odegaard the difference-maker for Arsenal in Champions League

Odegaard’s contribution against Napoli ultimately proved decisive for an Arsenal side who had 26 shots in total – their most on record in a Champions League game since records began in 2003-04.

"That's what we need," said Arteta. "The players with the mindset to decide a game and play with personality. To keep taking chances and risks.

"He's getting into those positions much more in recent games and now you feel he has the emotional state that he knows the ball can go in, and he scored an incredible goal tonight.

"Martin is contributing goals. That is obviously impacting results which is what we want from our attacking players, to be decisive, and certainly he was that today."

Odegaard is expected to retain his starting spot when Arsenal face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, when the Gunners will endeavour to preserve their perfect start in the top flight.