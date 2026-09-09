Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Fulham: Andoni Iraola shares latest Cody Gakpo update

Fresh from their European success in midweek, Liverpool will return to Premier League action when they welcome Fulham to Anfield on Saturday.

Andoni Iraola's side ran out 2-1 winners against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, collecting all three points thanks to goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

However, it was not all positive on the night, as the Reds boss revealed a major injury blow to his forward line before the match.

The Merseysiders also faced an injury scare when Bradley Barcola was forced off in the second half, but he was revealed to be dealing with cramp, and the club will be thankful that he should not add to the list of absentees they are already contending with.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League showdown against Fulham.

CODY GAKPO

© Imago / Aidan Hunter / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Fulham)

Liverpool almost bid farewell to Cody Gakpo in the summer, as he came close to joining rivals Manchester City, but the Dutchman has started the season in excellent form after staying at Anfield.

Ahead of the Reds' showdown against Atletico on Wednesday, Iraola revealed that Gakpo "Finished the game the other day against Ipswich with some adductor issues," but added that "I think even for the weekend he has a chance to be there."

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Hugo Ekitike has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain back in April, and the club are not putting an exact timeline on his recovery.

The France star will miss the majority of the 2026-27 campaign, and at the very least, Iraola has confirmed that "Hugo will go later [than the September/October international break]."

FEDERICO CHIESA

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower back

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Manchester City)

Federico Chiesa has largely been used as a squad option during his Liverpool stint, but he has yet to make an appearance this term after suffering a lower back injury in pre-season.

However, the forward is closing in on a return to action, and should be in training later in September, with Iraola stating, "I think even Fede should be [back in training] around those dates [of the international break]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Manchester United)

Liverpool have been without a natural right-back since Conor Bradley suffered a major knee injury against Arsenal in January.

That being said, centre-half Ronald Araujo and right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong will be on hand to deputise while the academy graduate undergoes rehabilitation.

JOE GOMEZ

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Fulham)

Joe Gomez's 2026-27 has been hampered by a muscle injury he picked up during the Reds' 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland on July 26.

The versatile defender has missed the entirety of the campaign so far, though he is likely to return to the fold in the coming days, according to Iraola: "The closest one is Joe. Joe will probably start training with us next week, and it has gone normally."

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Liverpool have high hopes for 19-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni, and are remaining patient following the anterior cruciate ligament injury he picked up on his debut in September 2025.

The former Parma youngster is set to rejoin the squad later this month, with manager Iraola saying on September 3, "I think the plan is also to start training during the [international] break, with the group."

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this clash.