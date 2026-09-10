Arsenal news: 'He looks unbelievable' — Ryan Giggs reveals surprise at Arsenal midfielder's personality

In an attempt to overtake Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Arsenal placed their bets on a long-term project.

Beyond signings, the Gunners have also given their academy gems the space to shine among the first team. One of those currently seeking playing time under Mikel Arteta is Max Dowman, who has already left Ryan Giggs impressed.

Ryan Giggs on the moment Max Dowman first caught his eye

MAX DOWMAN IS FUC**** INSANE!!!



15 YEARS-OLD!!!



Crucial Performance so far vs Man United U18 in the FA Youth Cup.



? @willbalsam (follow him)



pic.twitter.com/HAfnj5kzAT — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) February 28, 2025

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's podcast, the former Manchester United player recalled the first time he saw the 16-year-old midfielder in action, back in February 2025.

At the time, Dowman was one of Arsenal's standout performers in the quarter-finals of the Youth Cup (the Under-18 version of the FA Cup).

Despite Arsenal's elimination at the hands of the Red Devils, the young talent shone after producing a solo run, cutting in from the right towards the penalty area. Max Dowman was fouled for a penalty and, despite being just 15 at the time, demanded the ball to take it himself, catching Giggs' attention.

"He won the penalty and then took it against players two years older than him. That didn't happen when I was in my youth team. That's when I called Albert (Stuivenberg, Arsenal's assistant coach) and asked: 'who is this Max Dowman? He looks unbelievable.' 'He's a special player,' was all he said," the Welshman recalled.

Max Dowman's rapid rise through the Arsenal academy

© Imago / Visionhaus

Capable of operating in a deeper role, as a number 10, or out wide on either flank, the Englishman joined Arsenal at just five years old, in 2015.

His rise has been rapid, with Dowman already holding several records for precocity: he made his debut for the Gunners' Under-18 side at 13, and the following year, aged just 14, became the youngest player ever to score in the UEFA Youth League (the Under-19 Champions League).

It is no surprise, then, that the midfielder is already being closely monitored by the Spanish manager, who has adopted a cautious approach to his integration.

As FIFA regulations prohibit players from signing professional contracts before turning 17, Max Dowman remains tied to Arsenal under a scholarship agreement (also known as a schoolboy contract) until at least December 31.

The number 56 made his first-team debut during the 2025-26 season, going on to make 11 appearances across the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup. As well as becoming the league's youngest ever debutant, he also became the youngest player to score a goal, netting against Everton in March.

Dowman remains part of Arteta's first-team squad at Arsenal, while also gaining minutes with the Under-21s, aimed at helping him cope with the fierce competition in midfield and attack.

He is expected to earn further opportunities as the 2026-27 season progresses, having so far not been introduced from the bench.