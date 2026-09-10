Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid: 'I should take the blame' - Iraola admits Liverpool surprise in win over Colchoneros

Anfield was the stage for yet another Liverpool win on Wednesday. In the opening fixture of the 2026-27 Champions League, the English side beat Atletico Madrid 2-1, despite manager Andoni Iraola admitting he was caught off guard by the opposition's tactical setup.

The Colchoneros lined up in a 5-3-2 formation, something they had not used in recent matches, with the added novelty of Giuliano Simeone starting on the left flank.

The opening minutes belonged to the Spanish side, who opened the scoring in the 17th minute through a fine move finished off by Marcos Llorente, set up by Julian Alvarez.

"I think I should take the blame for the start," Iraola admitted in an interview with TNT Sports. The Reds boss acknowledged that the adjustment to counter this surprise took too long, and was only properly implemented after half-time.

Iraola enchanted by Anfield on European night with Liverpool

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Even so, the team managed to equalise before the break, only completing the turnaround early in the second half.

"They surprised me a little tactically: they played with a back five, in a 5-3-2. We expected something different, and we were slow to adjust to that. After the break, we played a much better match, pressed better, and I think we were the superior team," he added.

The Spaniard's analysis was confirmed by what Alexis Mac Allister, scorer of the second goal, said after the match. "We conceded because we weren't prepared and didn't defend well," he told TNT.

For the first time, Iraola experienced a Champions League night at Anfield, and he could not have been more captivated by the experience. "I loved it. The atmosphere was incredible, and I feel lucky to have been able to experience it."

The crowd's support, in fact, was one of the reasons behind Liverpool's strong performance. Driven on by the stands, the team resembled the sides of Jurgen Klopp's heyday, intense in pressing and winning the ball back, direct in attack with Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and others.

"It's hard to ask for more. I think we showed a lot of personality, especially the players, after a difficult start," the manager said.

Liverpool's growing habit of coming from behind

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"I liked the mentality. We showed real desire, we managed to bring the fans onto our side, and that's very important when you play at Anfield. That's what we want, and I think it was a genuinely positive step for us," Mac Allister reiterated.

This marked the third match this season in which the Reds fell behind and battled back. Previously, in the opening Premier League fixtures, the team started behind against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, drew level, conceded again, and had to fight even harder to secure a 2-2 draw in both matches.

"We managed another comeback after Forest and Newcastle. We still need to improve at the start of matches, but I'm happy because we showed character," Iraola stressed.

Buoyed by also having beaten Ipswich Town last weekend, Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League this Saturday.