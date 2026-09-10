Chelsea news: Levi Colwill injury update as Xabi Alonso ‘takes blame’ after chaotic EFL Cup win over Leeds

Xabi Alonso has played down injury fears over defender Levi Colwill following Chelsea’s chaotic 6-3 victory against Leeds United in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday.

Colwill was taken out of the starting lineup and watched on as an unused substitute in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old centre-back was then recalled as one of nine changes made by Alonso for the midweek cup clash with Leeds, before he was substituted for Wesley Fofana in the 76th minute.

Colwill headed straight down the tunnel at Stamford Bridge after coming off, and Alonso was asked post-match if his substitution was injury-related.

The Spaniard told reporters: "No, no. It is just from little things that he's having, but we don't expect that it's an injury.”

This updates comes as a boost for both Chelsea and England, with the Blues facing high-flying Hull City and Brentford in their next two Premier League games before the Three Lions prepare for September’s international break.

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Chelsea score six second-half goals to reach EFL Cup fourth round

Chelsea will discover their EFL Cup fourth-round opponents next week after coming from two goals down at half time to prevail in an action-packed nine-goal thriller against Leeds.

Alonso’s side were booed off at the interval and the Spaniard responded by making a quadruple substitution, bringing on Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and captain Reece James who all made a notable impact.

Club-record signing Rogers registered four assists, Palmer netted a brace and Neto was also on the scoresheet along with Danny Welbeck (2) and Valentin Barco as Chelsea produced a ruthless second-half display to power past Leeds.

Alonso has placed the “blame” and “responsibility” on his shoulders for Chelsea’s shaky start and will assess how he can make his squad players more impactful going forward.

Alonso “will have a deeper assessment” after comeback Chelsea win

"I need to take my own blame and my own responsibility on the things that happen," said the Spaniard. "I need to be able to help them better so they are not responsible, and after you need to react and think what's better for the team.

“When you don’t have time to work with them, it is difficult to compete at this level, so it is my responsibility, and we had to take decisions at half time. We need to analyse it.

“I will have a deeper assessment about how I can help players not playing that much to have a better impact.”

Discussing the difference in level between his proven stars and Chelsea's fringe options, Alonso added: “I prefer not to take that cynical [view], and I know probably I haven’t taken the right decisions for them to show their best level. It is something I will learn from today.”

Chelsea will now turn their attention to Saturday’s Premier League home clash with surprise package Hull, who are yet to concede a single goal since securing promotion to the top-flight.