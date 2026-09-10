Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Man United derby showdown: Doku, O'Reilly latest

Enzo Maresca will be looking to claim his first Manchester derby victory as Manchester City manager when he takes his side to Old Trafford for a Premier League battle against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens have made a perfect start to their top-flight campaign having claimed nine points from victories over Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City, beating the latter 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Man City have since followed that up with a 2-0 win away against Porto in their opening League Phase fixture in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Attention now shifts to the small matter of the Manchester derby, and here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with the Red Devils.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Manchester United)

Jeremy Doku has missed Man City's opening three Premier League games with a calf issue, but Maresca has refused to rule out the possibility of the winger returning to the matchday squad for Sunday's derby.

Nico O'Reilly

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Manchester United)

Nico O'Reilly picked up a back injury during the warm-up ahead of Man City's win over Coventry before missing the trip to Porto in midweek. However, Maresca has said that the 21-year-old will "probably" be fit to return to the matchday squad on Sunday.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.