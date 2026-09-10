Ballon d'Or contender Lamine Yamal hailed by Spanish media after 'dominant' performance vs. Feyenoord

Lamine Yamal was in outstanding form as Barcelona recorded a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in Wednesday's Champions League fixture at Camp Nou.

The 19-year-old created history in his side's Champions League league stage match, as he moved onto 23 goal involvements in the competition - the outright most by a teenager in the tournament's history, overtaking Kylian Mbappe (20).

Yamal has 12 goals and 11 assists in the biggest competition in European football, and he was in truly outstanding form against Feyenoord, with the Dutch outfit having no answer to his quality, as the attacker came up with one goal and two assists.

The attacker's goal was a glorious free kick in the second period.

The Spain international is now on five goals and two assists in five appearances in all competitions at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Iconsport / Zuma

What have the Spanish media said about Lamine Yamal?

AS had high praise for Yamal, posting the headline: "El Barca de Lamine Yamal no suplica, somete". In English, that translates to “Lamine Yamal’s Barca doesn’t beg, it dominates."

Mundo Deportivo, meanwhile, highlighted Yamal's performance as captain, claiming that the teenager “did what defines a Ballon d’Or”.

Cadena SER compared Yamal's dribbling on the night to Juan Roman Riquelme, who is widely regarded as one of the best playmakers of all time.

El Pais, meanwhile, discussed the Ballon d'Or implications, with the Spain international viewed as a serious candidate to secure the individual award.

© Iconsport / Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire

What did Hansi Flick say about Lamine Yamal?

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick talked up Yamal's Ballon d'Or prospects following the match.

Bayern Munich and England centre-forward Harry Kane is seen as Yamal's main competition to secure the individual award.

"He’s my player, so of course I do. He deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. He’s an exceptional, special player. Anyone who watches his matches knows he deserves it," Flick told reporters.

“The team are working well and very hard. We’ve got a lot of quality on the ball. I’m very pleased.

“We can improve, and that’s what we have to aim for: high intensity in training, maintaining a competitive edge, seeing where we can improve and staying focused on that. We’re demanding the very best."

Barcelona will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions at the start of the 2026-27 campaign when they continue their La Liga campaign against Levante on Sunday afternoon.