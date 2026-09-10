Liverpool lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI amid Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo injury concerns

Liverpool attacker Bradley Barcola could be dropped from the starting lineup when the Reds welcome Fulham to Anfield on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

The £106m man made his full debut for the club in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, but he only lasted 60 minutes before cramp took over.

Barcola's problem is not serious, but as Andoni Iraola also flagged his lack of pre-season before the midweek contest, it would not be a surprise to see him spared from the first whistle.

The Reds' wide situation is further complicated by Cody Gakpo's adductor concerns - as well as Federico Chiesa's back injury - but Iraola nevertheless has Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha raring to go.

Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak's spots are in no danger either, and if the latter finds the back of the net on Saturday, he would have already scored more Premier League goals in 2026-27 than he did in the entirety of 2025-26.

Partially helping his case for a new contract, Alexis Mac Allister should be retained in midfield with Dominik Szoboszlai, who equalised against Atletico before the Argentine's winner.

Ronald Araujo teed up Szoboszlai's strike with an audacious flick, and the Uruguayan is doing enough to keep Jeremie Frimpong out of the side, although Milos Kerkez's own bout of cramp on Wednesday could see Kostas Tsimikas restored.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Munoz, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Liverpool