Tottenham lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI as Mathys Tel, James Maddison decisions made for Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur fans are anxiously awaiting James Maddison injury updates before Saturday's Premier League showdown with Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The English playmaker has been absent for Spurs' last two matches with a shoulder injury, which he sustained in the opening 3-0 loss to Brentford, although he did resume training prior to the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest last weekend.

However, Maddison failed to make Roberto De Zerbi's squad at the City Ground, and a question mark is therefore still hanging over his head for the visit of the Toffees, which Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert will all miss.

Mohammed Kudus is also building up his minutes gradually after several months out, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is out for a minimum of six weeks due to a new ankle injury, so De Zerbi is likely to persist with Savio and Mathys Tel out wide.

Mateus Fernandes will expect to displace Conor Gallagher amid criticism of the latter's lack of impact on the ball, though, while Omar Marmoush could be made to pay for wasted openings against Forest with a demotion to the bench in favour of Dominic Solanke.

De Zerbi has seemingly settled on a Sandro Tonali-Rodrigo Bentancur double pivot for the time being, while Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven are also safe at centre-back, despite Tosin Adarabioyo's recent arrival.

Destiny Udogie lasted 61 minutes against Forest but was unable to make the desired impact going forward, so a swift recall for Andy Robertson could be on the cards.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Fernandes, Tel; Solanke

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Tottenham