Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

Yet to win hosts yet to lose in Saturday's Premier League showdown in North London, where Tottenham Hotspur take on Everton in the 5.30pm kickoff.

Roberto De Zerbi's men belatedly posted their first point of the campaign in last weekend's 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, before the Toffees' absorbing 2-2 stalemate with Manchester United.

Match preview

Slow and painful progress has been evident in Spurs' opening three Premier League fixtures of the 2026-27 campaign, which began with nothing short of a nightmare at Brentford and has finally evolved into a point-worthy performance.

However, Tottenham failed to convert their 59% possession and 11 shots - none of which was on target - into the elusive Premier League goal, leaving De Zerbi's side on the brink of yet another unwanted first.

One of three teams yet to score in the 2026-27 Premier League alongside Aston Villa and Coventry City, Tottenham could fail to score in their opening four league matches for the first time ever, having never suffered that fate during the days of the First Division.

Tottenham are not complete strangers to a quartet of scoreless showings, having gone four Premier League matches without scoring almost exactly 20 years ago during the 2006-07 campaign, a sequence that included a 2-0 home defeat to Saturday's visitors.

Everton can now inflict Tottenham's 50th Premier League home defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the Lilywhites' only win - and clean sheet - in their last 12 top-flight home fixtures came against none other than Moyes's men.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy

The Toffees' 1-0 reverse to Tottenham on the final day of the 2025-26 season triggered survival celebrations from those in white, but some on the blue half of Merseyside have now been fearing for their own team's perennial top-flight status after their recent transfer trauma.

However, even though Everton missed out on a new striker signing in the final hours of the market, deadline-day acquisition Ainsley Maitland-Niles came up with a better goal than many number nines will score in their career, salvaging a point from the jaws of defeat against Manchester United with an exquisite 25-yard strike.

Vilified CEO Angus Kinnear - who has faced numerous calls to resign in the wake of summer window failures - should have been the most relieved man in the Hill Dickinson Stadium last weekend, as Everton maintained their unbeaten start to the season, in the Premier League alone and across all tournaments.

Road trips have not been especially kind to Everton in recent months, though, as the visitors are winless in their last six league away games, requiring another stoppage-time equaliser from James Tarkowski to rescue a point at Bournemouth.

The Toffees have also lost five straight Premier League away games to Tottenham, and having gone down 4-0 on aggregate in last season's battles, Everton could lose three league matches in a row to Spurs without scoring for the first time in their history.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

Everton Premier League form:

Everton form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Playmaking problems are still bedevilling Tottenham on and off the pitch, as despite returning to team training before the trip to the City Ground, James Maddison (shoulder) was not part of De Zerbi's matchday squad against Forest.

The Englishman therefore remains a sizeable doubt for Saturday at the time of writing, while Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons are all still on the mend from knee injuries.

Mykhaylo Mudryk's first competitive appearance in over 600 days was the main Tottenham team news headline against Forest, but the Ukrainian has now suffered a new setback; an ankle injury that will sideline him for between six and eight weeks.

On Everton's end, Maitland-Niles was given the chance to be the hero against Man United thanks to an injury to James Garner, who is reportedly not completely back to 100% just yet.

As a result, Hayden Hackney - who set up Tyrique George's leveller last weekend - could join Harrison Armstrong in the centre, with Maitland-Niles stepping in at right-back for auxiliary defender Merlin Rohl.

The returning Jack Grealish should also have his sights firmly set on Brennan Johnson's spot in the XI, and Moyes's only other fitness concern is Christian Norgaard, out until October.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Fernandes, Tel; Solanke

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Hackney; George, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Everton

Maitland-Niles mayhem at least helped Everton fans temporarily forget about what happened over the summer, as did Grealish's bright second debut and Hackney's promising midfield cameo against Man United.

While Tottenham have been steadily going in the right direction and have our backing to get on the scoresheet - better late than never - an unbeaten, albeit depleted, Everton side should expect to take a point home.

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