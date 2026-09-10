Preview: Southampton vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

Travelling away from home for the third match running, Bristol City make their way to the South Coast for a Championship clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints are now five games unbeaten in the league, with only their points deduction keeping them outside the top two, while the Robins made it three wins in a row after securing a dramatic late victory over recently relegated Burnley.

Match preview

The Saints began their second consecutive season in the Championship on minus four points after being punished for admitting to spying on other teams last season, a scandal that also saw them expelled from the playoff final against Hull City and condemned to at least another campaign without Premier League football.

Despite the points deduction, Southampton, led by Tonda Eckert, who was the main instigator in 'Spygate', have made an encouraging start to the 2026-27 season and sit 13th in the table with seven points from their opening six games.

Southampton began the campaign with an opening-day defeat away to Watford but have since responded with three wins and two draws in the Championship, a run that would have left the Saints second in the table were it not for their four-point deduction.

While collecting points and quickly working their way back up the table is the priority for Eckert and his side, the manner in which they have gone about it has been an a great positive.

A huge 5-1 victory over an in-form Millwall side was particularly impressive, while they also ended Swansea City's unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win during the week, leaving the Saints as the highest scorers in the division as they continue their push towards the top of the Championship.

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The visiting side Bristol City, meanwhile, make their way south for their third consecutive away game after two trips to Lancashire produced victories over Preston North End and Burnley.

Those two wins in the north represented the second and third wins of the season for Michael Skubala's Robins, who began the campaign with a shock League Cup defeat at home to Walsall and a loss to Millwall on the opening day of their Championship campaign.

However, Bristol City have since gone unbeaten and enter the weekend seventh in the table with 10 points to their name.

While playing three consecutive matches away from Ashton Gate is hardly ideal, the Robins have impressed on their travels so far and currently boast the best away record in the division, giving them an opportunity on Saturday to make it three wins in the space of 11 days.

Skubala's latest victory with Bristol City was particularly impressive as they faced a recently relegated Premier League side in Burnley, albeit a Clarets team who had gone winless in six Championship matches, and entered the final 10 minutes a goal behind.

Former Aston Villa product Aaron Ramsey put Nicky Hayen's side ahead just after the break before an 82nd-minute equaliser was followed by a 91st-minute winner from Yu Hirakawa, denying the hosts a first win in 11 months and keeping the Robins' winning streak alive.

As well as being in good form in the league, Bristol City are unbeaten in their last three meetings with their upcoming opponents, with Southampton's most recent victory over the Robins coming in November 2023.

Southampton Championship form:

Southampton form (all competitions):

Bristol City Championship form:

Bristol City form (all competitions):

Team News

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Eckert will be tempted to stick with the winning formula that saw Southampton overcome a strong Swansea City side, and the German coach has the luxury of doing so after his team came through Tuesday's victory without any further injury or fitness concerns.

With that said, Southampton remain without Caspar Jander, who has been sidelined with a muscle injury picked up during pre-season, although he is expected to return to the squad soon.

Expect the Saints to stick with Canadian striker Cyle Larin, who is currently the Championship joint-top scorer with five goals in six matches, level with former Tottenham and now Middlesbrough forward Will Lankshear.

As for Bristol City, they also came away from their latest clash without any further injuries but may still make changes to the side that came from behind to beat Burnley late on.

Hirakawa, who was part of the Hull City side that gained promotion last season in the contentious playoff final, came off the bench to score his dramatic late winner at Turf Moor and could therefore be rewarded with a start at St Mary's.

Should the Japanese forward come into the starting XI, former West Brom winger Jed Wallace could be the player to make way.

The Robins are enjoying considerably more luck on the injury front than last season and only have Irish defender Luke McNally on the sidelines, with a cruciate ligament injury having kept him out since February 2025.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Wood, Schlotterbeck, Manning; Downes, Ward-Prowse; Fellows, Azaz, Leo Scienza; Larin

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Cardines, Dickie, Eissat, Pring; Knight, Williams; Hirakawa, Twine, Greenwood; Tolaj

We say: Southampton 1-1 Bristol City

Both teams head into the seventh Championship fixture of the season in good form, with both sides hoping to end the weekend in the playoff places.

We expect a tight and cagey affair, with Bristol City bringing their run of away games to an end with a hard-fought point on the South Coast.

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