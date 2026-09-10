Aston Villa, Sunderland among clubs 'asking questions' about 17-goal Brazilian league striker

Aston Villa and Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Athletico Paranaense striker Kevin Stiven Viveros Rodallega.

Unai Emery and Regis Le Bris are both guiding their sides through continental campaigns this term, with the latter helping the Black Cats secure European football for the first time in over 50 years.

Ahead of their Europa League opener next week, Sunderland have serious Premier League matters to attend to in the coming days, welcoming current English champions Arsenal to the Stadium of Light.

After impressing during the EFL Cup success over Hull City earlier in the week, summer arrival Malick Fofana could make his full top-flight debut for the Black Cats against the Gunners this weekend.

Following their narrow - and possibly fortunate - success at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Emery's Villa return to domestic duties with the host of Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Villa, Sunderland keen on Colombian Viveros?

According to ESPN Brazil, Aston Villa and Sunderland both considered moves for Athletico Paranaense striker Viveros during the summer transfer window, when the attacking situations at the clubs were different.

The report claims that the Brazilian outfit have reached an agreement to extend the 26-year-old's contract past June 2028, allowing them to drive a harder bargain in negotiations with potential suitors.

It is understood that Paranaense rejected an offer of around £17m for Viveros during the summer trading point, and they are now expected to command at least £34m for his highly-rated services.

The Colombian has slowly become one of the Brazilian top flight's leading attackers, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists in just 25 matches this year as Odair Hellmann's side fight for a top-four finish.

It is believed that Viveros has attracted interest from the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League in recent window, as well as from English Championship clubs Watford and Bristol City.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Villa, Sunderland move past Viveros?

Despite recent links to Viveros, it appears that both Aston Villa and Sunderland have moved past potential moves for the attacker, with the Premier League duo already stocked in certain areas.

Following the departure of Ollie Watkins to Saudi Arabia, the Villans swooped to sign Chelsea man Nicolas Jackson, who has an excellent relationship with serial Europa League winner Emery.

As for matters at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland retained the talents of Netherlands international Brian Brobbey, and Championship hero Wilson Isidor recently signed a new contract.