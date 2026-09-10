Sunderland lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI as Malick Fofana starts against former admirers

Sunderland winger Malick Fofana is in line for a full Premier League debut in Saturday's clash with former admirers Arsenal at the Stadium of Light.

The Belgian was a second-half substitute in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Brentford, before starting and completing 79 minutes of the 1-0 win over Hull City in Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round clash.

Fofana, Nilson Angulo, Thomas Meunier and Chemsdine Talbi - the latter two of whom combined for the winner in midweek - are all scrapping for two wide spots, but the former should be deemed ready for a starting role in the top flight.

Angulo is the most likely to join Fofana in the final third given he was granted a complete rest on Tuesday, and the same applies for Enzo Le Fee and Brian Brobbey, scorer of a sensational equaliser in last season's 2-2 stalemate with Arsenal.

With Habib Diarra sidelined for six to eight weeks due to a thigh injury, ex-Gunner Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki are safe in midfield, but a full complement of defensive changes are in store.

Melker Ellborg, Trai Hume, Omar Alderete, Luke O'Nien and Dayann Methalie comprised the backline in the cup, but Robin Roefs, Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Kevin Danso and Reinildo should now all be restored.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Angulo, Le Fee, Fofana; Brobbey

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Sunderland