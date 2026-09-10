Arsenal lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI as four changes made by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could make another four changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League battle with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Gunners edged out Napoli 1-0 in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase opener thanks to a Martin Odegaard strike, after the captain and Kai Havertz inspired their team to a 2-1 comeback triumph over Chelsea last time out in the league.

Havertz was demoted to the bench in favour of Viktor Gyokeres in Naples, but the Germany international should now be restored to the XI, having established himself as Arteta's leading number nine.

The same goes for Christos Tzolis, who was given the night off from the first whistle against Napoli but was then responsible for the final pass for Odegaard's goal, his fourth assist in five games since joining.

Mikel Merino was an unexpected starter in the middle on Wednesday, but Myles Lewis-Skelly is now expected to rejoin Declan Rice, as Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes wait their turn.

Jurrien Timber (groin) and Cristhian Mosquera (muscle) are still on the touch-and-go list, while William Saliba (back) is a long-term absentee, so Ezri Konsa's spot in the XI is safe.

However, the fourth and final change should come at left-back, where Riccardo Calafiori should come back in for Piero Hincapie in a like-for-like swap.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up against Arsenal