Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

Bolton Wanderers play host to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon with both clubs looking to move clear of the relegation zone.

With just one league win between them in 2026-27, the Trotters and Bluebirds sit in 21st and 20th position in the Championship table respectively.

Match preview

When Bolton began their first season back in the Championship with a 2-1 victory over Preston North End, it felt like a statement result from the League One playoff winners.

However, with Preston having continued to struggle, it has become apparent that Bolton do not necessarily possess the quality that their supporters may have hoped for.

After a 1-0 reverse at home to Lincoln City, Steven Schumacher has witnessed his team concede 10 goals in games against Sheffield United, Millwall and West Ham United.

Although a goalkeeping error contributed to the 3-2 defeat to the Hammers on Tuesday, there is a clear vulnerability within the Bolton backline.

Only Burnley have conceded more goals than Bolton's 12 in six matches, but Schumacher will take the positives from his team scoring twice in two of their last three Championship fixtures.

© Imago / News Images

Cardiff - who finished above Bolton in League One last season - are now on a seven-match winless streak since edging past Swindon Town in the EFL Cup first round on August 8.

Some fans are becoming frustrated with the start of their return to the second tier, yet Brian Barry-Murphy will argue that their first league triumph is not far away.

Draws have been earned against Wrexham, Derby County, Sheffield United and Stoke City, while Cardiff have not conceded more than twice in any of their eight fixtures across all competitions.

That said, there will be concern that the Welsh outfit have shipped exactly two goals in each of their three Championship away contests, including in defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth.

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Cardiff City Championship form:

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ryan Hardie could be handed a start over Sam Dalby in the Bolton attack after the latter was withdrawn during the closing stages against West Ham with an injury issue.

Ben Davies and Xavier Simons will be considered for recalls in defence and midfield respectively, but Lewis Brunt is expected to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Fellow defenders Luca Stephenson and Akin Famewo may also miss out.

The fact that Barry-Murphy made just one substitution against Stoke suggests that he was happy with the performance of his Cardiff players.

Therefore, Cian Ashford for one of the attacking three midfielders may represent the only alteration.

Dylan Lawlor, Calum Chambers and Isaak Davies are all sidelined, while Rubin Colwill remains a doubt with an ankle injury.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Larrazabal, Forino, Davies, Conway; Erhahon, Sheehan; Iling-Junior, Rodrigues, Dong; Hardie

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Bielik, Osho, Bagan; Robertson, J.Colwill; Ashford, Moylan, Willock; Salech

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Cardiff City

With Bolton looking vulnerable at the back, Cardiff will sense an opportunity this weekend. Luck has not been on the side of the Bluebirds so far, but we feel that they will finally get their first win of the campaign at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

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