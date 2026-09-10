Leeds United news: Major update on future of Daniel Farke as Elland Road boss?

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a new contract for head coach Daniel Farke ahead of next season.

The Whites suffered their maiden defeat of the 2026-27 campaign on Wednesday night, when they came out on the wrong side of a stunning nine-goal thriller at Chelsea in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Nevertheless, the Elland Road club have made a promising start to the season as they look to compete with the likes of Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth for a spot in Europe next term.

Leeds were one of the favourites to suffer an immediate drop back down to the Championship last campaign but defied all pre-season expectations, recording a 14th-placed finish on their return to the top flight.

The Yorkshire outfit are now planning a top-half assault after a number of high-profile signings over the summer, including Harry Wilson and James Trafford from Fulham and Manchester City respectively.

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Leeds 'agree' new Farke deal

According to The Square Ball podcast, Leeds United are close to sorting out a key bit of transfer business involving head coach Farke, who has impressed at the club over recent seasons.

The German's contract deal at Elland Road is set to expire at the conclusion of the current campaign, meaning that he would be free to depart the Yorkshire outfit for a new employer in July 2027.

However, after a brilliant return to the Premier League, it is understood that Leeds want to retain the services of the 49-year-old, with the two parties entering contract negotiations in recent times.

It is believed that Farke and Leeds have verbally agreed on a new contract for the boss, although there is supposedly no rush to put pen to paper as the final details of the agreement are sorted out.

The Whites are said to have highlighted the upcoming international break as the ideal opportunity to finish the deal, with club football taking a three-week hiatus as the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League begins in Europe.

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Leeds' Premier League start

Leeds have experienced a modest start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, winning one and drawing two of their opening three matches, collecting a respectable five points along the way.

The Whites commenced the top-flight season with a single-goal success at the City Ground versus Nottingham Forest, with midfielder Anton Stach netting an excellent free kick in the second half.

Farke's side have since experienced back-to-back draws with Brentford and Brighton before a 6-3 loss to Xabi Alonso's Chelsea in the third round of the EFL Cup at Stamford Bridge this week.