Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Rayo Vallecano: Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio updates

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night.

Los Blancos are currently third in the La Liga table on nine points, boasting a record of three wins and one defeat from their opening four matches of the season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Rayo Vallecano, who are 14th in the division on four points.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2027.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)

Asencio has been on the sidelines early in the season with a muscular injury, but the defender has a slight chance of returning to the squad for this contest.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back then underwent an operation, but his return is now close.

Andriy Lunin

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)

Lunin was not involved in the Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday through illness, but the goalkeeper should be back in the fold here.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Out

Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.