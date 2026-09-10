Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Levante: Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia latest

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Levante on Sunday afternoon.
The Catalan giants have posted four straight wins in Spain's top flight, which has left them top of the La Liga table on 12 points.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Levante, who are 11th in the division on five points.
Frenkie de Jong
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
De Jong is currently on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury, but the Netherlands international is due to return to action at some stage in October.
Roony Bardghji
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.
Eric Garcia
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Nose
Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Levante)
Garcia suffered a facial injury against Valencia on September 6, but the defender is expected to be cleared to play against Levante with a protective mask.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players banned for this match.