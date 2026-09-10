Discovered by Klopp, former Liverpool wonderkid turns to LinkedIn in search of new club

Ten years have passed since Ovie Ejaria made his professional debut for Liverpool, replacing Roberto Firmino in the Reds' 3-0 win over Derby County in the EFL Cup. Since then, a great deal has changed for the 28-year-old midfielder, who recently drew attention after seeking a contract with a new club via LinkedIn.

Ejaria, who joined Liverpool's academy from Arsenal in 2014, made a strong impression on former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp after breaking into the first team, following a period of assessment within the youth ranks, and was considered a genuine prospect in English football.

The German manager even went as far as publicly praising the midfielder, presenting him as an example of how young academy talents should conduct themselves upon joining the first-team squad.

'I told the boys before training that last year, Ovie Ejaria became part of my setup, so to speak. I saw him here for the first time. I knew him, I'd seen him play a few times, but having him around for four days and seeing him in tight spaces in sessions against the "adults", so to speak, was really important, both for him and for me,' the manager said in an interview for the club's official website.

Numerous loan spells and a taste of LaLiga for Ejaria

© Imago / DeFodi

However, what appeared to be a promising career turned into something of a rollercoaster. Across four years at Anfield, the player made just eight appearances for Liverpool, spending far more time out on loan at Sunderland, Rangers and Reading.

After the end of that spell, and still without a place in the Reds' squad, the player eventually left the club to join the Royals permanently in 2020.

His time at Reading came to an end four years later, before he joined Real Oviedo, following the Spanish club's promotion to LaLiga last year. The club, however, was relegated last season, which also brought an end to Ejaria's contract.

With his deal now expired, the midfielder turned to LinkedIn. In a post on the platform, the player shared images from his performance for Real Oviedo against Atletico Madrid last season, highlighting his characteristics and qualities on the pitch.

'I am currently a free agent and looking for the right opportunity. Played for Real Oviedo in LaLiga last season. Primary position: central midfielder (6, 8 and 10). Secondary position: left winger. 28 years old, based in London. Have played for Liverpool, Sunderland, Rangers, Reading and Real Oviedo,' he wrote.

Ejaria made eight appearances for the Spanish club last season, after the team finished bottom of LaLiga with 29 points, winning just six matches in total.

'For now, I'll keep the details brief, but if there's an opportunity out there, or if you know of any club looking for a midfielder (positions 6, 8 and 10), or someone who can play as a left winger, please feel free to send me a direct message. All enquiries are welcome,' the player announced on LinkedIn.

What went wrong in Ejaria's career?

© Imago / David Blunsden / Action Plus

Once seen as one of the Reds' brightest academy prospects, Ovie Ejaria was frequently hampered by muscle injuries throughout his career. In the very year he broke into Liverpool's first team, the Englishman had to begin the season in the treatment room, disrupting his development with the squad.

As a result, the midfielder made just eight appearances for Liverpool before embarking on a series of loan spells in search of experience. At Reading, Ejaria even reignited hope among supporters, hinting he could have the opportunity to shine while competing in the English second tier.

However, the player was hit by another unfortunate injury in 2022, which abruptly altered the trajectory of his development. He was diagnosed with a serious injury to his left knee, before going on to deal with physical problems that became increasingly recurrent.

On top of that, a further issue began to follow the player. This time, the cause was discipline, something openly addressed by his own manager at Reading: 'Ovie is a great lad. He always trains well, but in terms of discipline, he can't be doing these things,' manager Paul Ince said at the time.

The midfielder subsequently spent a year away from the pitch, recovering from injuries and physical issues, alongside his disciplinary problems. The arrival of manager Ruben Selles also had a significant impact, with the new boss demanding a change in attitude from the player.

'He needs to show his best. At the moment, he's not injured, and he's building up his fitness so he can play. He needs to show that he wants to play and that he's ready. He needs to show that he wants to play and do things for this club,' the manager said at the time.

That warning was not enough. Ovie Ejaria's contract was terminated at the end of 2023, without him having played a single match that year. The player did not return to action until late 2025, after receiving an invitation from his former manager Veljko Paunovic to join Real Oviedo. That spell lasted just eight matches, only two of them as a starter, without him completing a single full match.