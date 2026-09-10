Preview: Preston North End vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

Preston North End play host to Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon looking to move off the bottom of the Championship table.

Despite the visitors to Deepdale being on a three-match unbeaten run, they are only two points above Preston in the standings.

Match preview

Paul Heckingbottom has reached a point in his Preston reign where he must be fearing for his job.

In 17 Championship matches played since the start of March, Preston have suffered 12 defeats, five of which have come since the beginning of this campaign.

The recent 2-1 victory over rivals Blackburn Rovers helped paper over the cracks before the midweek 2-1 reverse at Watford.

While Preston remain a win or two away from moving out of trouble, the Preston board may keep patience with their long-serving boss.

Nevertheless, this is now a club that has not kept a clean sheet in 23 competitive games, a run stretching all the way back to February 7.

© Imago

As far as Lincoln City are concerned, only positives can be taken from a three-match unbeaten streak that has been put together in the Championship.

Five points have been collected from a triple-header against Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Southampton.

Perhaps most impressively, Lincoln have conceded just one goal during that run, and only four teams possess a better defensive record than Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw's side.

With mass changes having been made for the 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, the duo will hope that their first-choice XI are well-rested for another important early game in their first season at this level for more than 60 years.

Preston North End Championship form:

Preston North End form (all competitions):

Lincoln City Championship form:

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

With Andrija Vukcevic struggling with a back injury, Caleb Wiley is in line to return for Preston at left wing-back.

Liam Gibbs and Stanley Mills are options to come into central-midfield and on the flank, but Brad Potts and Ali McCann remain sidelined through injury.

Ryley Towler was the only player to retain his place in the Lincoln XI for the EFL Cup tie at Bournemouth.

Therefore, 10 changes could be made by Cohen and Shaw, unless Mikkel Ladefoged is handed a start in attack.

Mason Melia is struggling with a knock, while Tendayi Darikwa and Tom Hamer miss out through injury.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Clarke, Storey, Gibson, Offiah, Wiley; Leroy, Gibbs; Devine; Lang, Kenny

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Towler, Elerewe, Bradley; Coubis, Varfolomeev, McGrandles, Reach; Street, House; Draper

We say: Preston North End 1-1 Lincoln City

Despite the season still being young, this feels like a potentially-pivotal fixture in the relegation scrap. Therefore, while a win for either team could work wonders, we are anticipating a tense game that could end in a low-scoring share of the spoils.

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