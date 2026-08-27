Preview: Bristol City vs Portsmouth - prediction, team news, lineups

Bristol City square off against Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon still looking for their first win under new boss Michael Skubala.

While the Robins sit in 19th position in the Championship table, Pompey are as high as 10th place.

Match preview

Having decided to leave a successful Lincoln City team for Bristol City, Skubala was always taking a risk.

Although he will have no regrets at this stage, he would not have anticipated starting the campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to League Two club Walsall in the EFL Cup.

That was followed by a 2-0 loss to 2025-26 playoff semi-finalists Millwall, before Bristol City finally showed some life against Birmingham City last time out.

However, Skubala watched on helplessly as Blues scored late in each half to earn a 2-2 draw, extending Bristol City's winless streak in the process.

When including friendlies against Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City, that now stands at five matches, emphasising that Skubala is becoming increasingly desperate for his first competitive victory.

© Imago / Colorsport

Portsmouth appeared to be in similar disarray to Bristol City after losing their opening two games of the season.

John Mousinho's side suffered 3-1 defeats to West Ham United in the EFL Cup and Queens Park Rangers in their Championship opener.

Nevertheless, Pompey were able to respond with a 3-1 triumph of their own against Lincoln - a potential relegation rival - last weekend.

Chelsea loanee Ryan Kavuma-McQueen is one of four separate goalscorers for Portsmouth in the league, and there are high expectations for the 17-year-old who earned game time under Xabi Alonso across pre-season.

Bristol City Championship form:

Bristol City form (all competitions):

Portsmouth Championship form:

Portsmouth form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Dom Ballard's wonder goal against Birmingham has put him in contention to replace Lorent Tolaj in the Bristol City attack.

Adam Randell is available again after serving a suspension, while new signing Elijah Adebayo is expected to be named on the substitutes' bench.

Barring any injury issues, Mousinho may be against making changes to his Portsmouth XI.

However, Ebou Adams scored after his introduction in the second half versus Lincoln, the midfielder now potentially being recalled to replace Rocco Shein.

Josh Murphy is an injury doubt after picking up an issue after his introduction versus Lincoln.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Tanner, Dickie, Eissat, Cardines; Knight, Williams; Wallace, Twine, Hirakawa; Ballard

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Arthur, Shaughnessy, Swanson; Adams, Pack; Kamara, Segecic, Kavuma-McQueen; Bishop

We say: Bristol City 2-1 Portsmouth

With Portsmouth having impressed last time out, they will relish the chance to take advantage of Bristol City's slow start. However, Skubala knows that a win is imperative here, and we expect Bristol City to finish strongly to claim all three points.

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