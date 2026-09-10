Preview: Samsunspor vs Çorum Belediyespor - prediction, team news, lineups

Samsunspor host Çorum Belediyespor at Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu on Saturday afternoon in round five of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with the hosts looking to halt a losing streak.

The hosts have lost their last two matches, while the visitors arrive with renewed confidence after recording their first top-flight victory of the campaign.

Match preview

Samsunspor were unbeaten in their first two games of the season, drawing 3-3 with Goztepe before following that result with a 2-0 victory away at Rizespor.

However, their momentum has stalled over the last fortnight after consecutive defeats against Fenerbahce and Kocaelispor, with Thorsten Fink's side losing 2-0 at home to the Yellow Canaries before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Koaceli last weekend.

The latter result was particularly frustrating because Samsunspor had 56% possession and attempted 18 shots, but only four were on target and they failed to turn their territorial advantage into a goal.

That recent attacking downturn is the biggest issue Fink needs to address, with the Samsun side failing to score in their last two, while they have also conceded eight goals from four games, an average of two per game.

There is nevertheless evidence that the Black Sea side remain difficult to beat at home, with their only home defeat in the last eight at Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu coming this season against Fenerbahce.

© Iconsport / SeskimPhoto

Corum, meanwhile, finally have their first Super Lig victory after beating Eyupspor 3-0 last weekend, with Alexandros Kyziridis opening the scoring after just six minutes before Andrei Borza doubled the advantage in the 27th minute, and Ermin Mahmic completing the victory late on.

The result moved them onto four points from their opening four matches, having only collected only one point from their opening three matches, recording an outstanding 2-2 away at Galatasaray before losing 1-0 to Kasimpasa and 6-2 at Besiktas.

Corum's biggest challenge will be reproducing that defensive efficiency away from home, having scored four goals across their two games on the road, but they have conceded eight in those games, in contrast to just one at home.

Samsunspor and Corum have only met twice, with the visitors winning 2-1 in the Turkish second tier in December 2019, in what is their only competitive encounter, before the Samsun side won 6-1 in a March 2024 friendly.

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Çorum Belediyespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Samsunspor might be without Elliot Watt, who is listed as questionable, while Fatih Kaya is unavailable with an injury.

Marius Mouandilmadji, Tanguy Coulibaly, Elayis Tavsan and Jaures Assoumou are also among the players reported to be sidelined.

Samsunspor are likely to continue with a 4-2-3-1 structure, although Fink used a 4-4-2 against Kocaelispor last weekend with Saikuba Jarju and Anto Sekongo starting as the front two.

Corum have no major injury concerns reported ahead of the trip and are expected to retain much of the side which beat Eyupspor.

Marcos Felipe should continue in goal, with Gokhan Sazdagi, Alexandre Penetra, Hrvoje Smolcic

and Andrei Borza expected to form the back four.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Mendes, Borevkovic, Diabbate, Tomasson; Yuksel, Kayan; Kilinc, Sekongo, Bayo; Jarju

Çorum Belediyespor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Sazdagi, Penetra, Smolcic, Borza; Ramadani; Diomande, Under, Fredy, Kyziridis; Ramirez

We say: Samsunspor 1-1 Çorum Belediyespor

Samsunspor should have enough possession and territory to create pressure, particularly with home advantage, but their failure to score in each of their last two matches makes it difficult to trust them to produce a convincing attacking display.

However, their home record and greater experience at this level should prevent Corum from controlling the game for long periods and we expect the hosts to improve in attack, but their recent scoring problems could ultimately lead to a share of the points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.