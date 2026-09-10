Thursday's Champions League roundup: Man United, Bayern Munich among the goals as Como impress in competition opener

The 2026-27 Champions League's first matchday concluded on Thursday evening, with eight more teams battling it out across four matches.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich were both big winners, with the former putting four unanswered goals past Sabah, while the latter beat Bodo/Glimt 5-0.

Cesc Fabregas' Como recorded a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in their first-ever Champions League fixture, while Lens secured a stunning last-gasp 3-2 win over Slavia Prague.

Here, Sports Mole provides a roundup of Thursday's Champions League action.

Man United 4-0 Sabah: Red Devils warm up for Manchester derby with impressive European win

Full time scenes as Manchester United celebrate a successful return to the Champions League ✨



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4pHyuYqe9i — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 10, 2026

Man United warmed up for Sunday's Manchester derby with an impressive 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani outfit Sabah at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils were three goals ahead at the interval, with Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko on the scoresheet in the first half of action.

Lisandro Martinez then scored a fourth for the Red Devils in the 68th minute.

Sabah - in their first ever match at this level of football - found it difficult to make their mark, with the visitors struggling to carry an attacking threat.

The result has moved Man United up into fourth spot in the Champions League table, while the heavy defeat has left Sabah down in 35th spot.

Bayern Munich 5-0 Bodo/Glimt: Olise at the double as Bundesliga champions put on attacking masterclass

Michael Olise doing what he does best ?‍?



? Watch now on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/kN2x4U5rpl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 10, 2026

Bayern went one better than Man United on the night, with the Bundesliga champions beating Bodo/Glimt 5-0 at Allianz Arena in their campaign opener.

Bodo/Glimt managed to keep Bayern out in the first half of the match, but Jamal Musiala broke the deadlock with a goal in the 47th minute.

Harry Kane then doubled Bayern's lead in the 61st minute of the fixture, before Alphonso Davies and Michael Olise added to the scoring late on.

Odin Luras Bjortuft was then sent off for Bodo/Glimt before Olise added a fifth for the Munich giants in the final moments.

Bayern have moved into second spot in the Champions League table, while the disappointing start for Bodo/Glimt has left them down in 36th.

Como 4-1 RB Leipzig: Fabregas' side star in Champions League opener

When Cesc Fàbregas took charge of Como in 2024, the club were sitting sixth in Serie B.



They're now fourth in Serie A and have just won their first-ever Champions League game 4-1 ? pic.twitter.com/ii10siaJbJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 10, 2026

Como started life in the Champions League with a highly-impressive result, recording a 4-1 victory over Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on home soil.

Fabregas' Como found themselves two goals ahead at the interval, with Martin Baturina and Anastasios Douvikas on the scoresheet, before Assane Diao made it 3-0 to the Serie A outfit in the early stages of the second period.

Leipzig had one back in the 58th minute through Andrija Maksimovic, but Como managed to find a fourth in the final stages through Maximo Perrone to cap an excellent start.

The home supporters inside Como's stunning stadium were treated to an excellent 90 minutes of football from their team.

Slavia Prague 2-3 Lens: One for the ages as Ligue 1 side secure last-gasp win

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Résiliants dans une soirée complètement folle, les Sang et Or signent leur retour en @ChampionsLeague par un succès renversant, leur premier à l'extérieur dans la compétition depuis 1998 ! Merci Messieurs ! ?@slaviaofficial 2-3 RC Lens #SLARCL pic.twitter.com/D0O77IvexG — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) September 10, 2026

Slavia Prague and Lens played out a five-goal thriller in the Champions League on Thursday evening, with the latter recording a 3-2 victory.

It was a goalless first half, but Slavia Prague were reduced to 10 men early in the second period when Mikulas Konecny was given his marching orders.

Danijel Sturm sent Slavia Prague ahead two minutes after the red, but Lens were back on terms in the 73rd minute through Abdallah Sima.

Incredibly, three more goals arrived, with Slavia Prague taking a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute through Sturm, only for Florian Thauvin and Ruben Aguilar to come up with stoppage-time goals to make it 3-2 to Lens at the end of an incredible 90 minutes.