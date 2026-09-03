Preview: BB Erzurumspor vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

BB Erzurumspor host Konyaspor at Kazim Karabekir Stadium on Saturday in a fixture that has quickly taken on the shape of an early relegation six-pointer, with both sides occupying the bottom two places in the Turkish Super Lig table after three rounds.

Serkan Ozbalta's side go into the match with a single point from their opening three fixtures, while Ilhan Palut's side arrive in Erzurum still searching for their first point of the campaign after three straight defeats.

Match preview

Erzurumspor's difficult return to the top flight, following five years away, continued with back-to-back defeats to Amed and Galatasaray before they finally opened their points tally with a 1-1 draw at Genclerbirligi last time out.

Eren Tozlu gave them the lead in that match, converting a low pass from Zan Zuzek's opposite number in the 55th minute, only for Adama Traore to level for Genclerbirligi in the 66th minute and deny Ozbalta's side a first win of the season.

That result at least ended a run in which Erzurumspor had conceded seven goals without scoring in their opening two matches, while they also ended their creative struggles by finally creating their first set of big chances this season, ending the game with three.

Now, the Erzurum side will have to carry that momentum into a home clash with the worst side in the league after three matches, though their history against Saturday's visitors offers little encouragement, with the hosts losing all four of their previous Super Lig meetings between the clubs, including both fixtures the last time the sides met in the 2020-21 season.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor, for their part, head to Erzurum in considerably worse form, having lost 2-1 at home to fellow strugglers Kocaelispor last weekend despite taking the lead through Tanguy Zoukrou's 39th-minute own goal.

Palut's side were reduced to 10 men just two minutes after introducing Enis Bardhi as a half-time substitute, with the North Macedonian midfielder sent off, and they were unable to hold on as Massadio Haidara equalised in the 72nd minute before Metehan Altunbas struck the winner in the 86th.

That defeat left the Anatolian Eagle bottom of the table without a point from three matches, and Palut did not hide his frustration afterwards, telling reporters that his side had failed to even draw a match that had been pointing towards victory before the sending-off changed its complexion.

Heading into Saturday's clash, Konyaspor will be banking on history, having won all six times the two clubs have met across competitive and friendly fixtures, including four consecutive victories in the Super Lig which came across the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

BB Erzurumspor Turkish Super Lig form:

BB Erzurumspor form (all competitions):

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Erzurumspor have no fresh injury or fitness concerns to report following training this week, giving Ozbalta a fully available squad to choose from for Saturday's match.

The manager is expected to retain the defensive shape that earned a point at Genclerbirligi, with Orhan Ovacikli, Mustafa Yumlu, Nihad Mujakic and Amar Gerxhaliu forming part of the unit.

Tozlu should continue as the lone striker, with Brandon Baiye and Elisha Owusu providing creativity in midfield.

Konyaspor will be without the suspended Bardhi after his red card against Kocaelispor, with Palut expected to make late calls on personnel following last weekend's disappointing collapse.

Ugurcan Yazgili is also expected to miss out with a muscle injury, while Arthur Masuaku could come into the defence as Palut reshuffles his side.

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Ovacikli, Gerxhaliu, Yumlu, Mujakic, Giorbelidze; Fettahoglu, Owusu, Baiye, Rodriguez; Tozlu

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Ertas; Andzouana, Awaziem, Demirbag, Masuaku; Ibrahimoglu, Jevtovic; Goncalves, Colley, Turuc; Muleka

We say: BB Erzurumspor 1-1 Konyaspor

This looks like a match where Konyaspor's attacking quality should eventually produce a goal, but Erzurumspor's more conservative approach makes them difficult to break down.

We expect Palut's side may struggle to score more than once, while the hosts have enough threat on the counter to secure a share of the points.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.