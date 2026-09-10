Man United 4-0 Sabah: Bruno Fernandes sets UEFA bar with goal in Champions League as Michael Carrick earns win

Manchester United claimed all three points during their return to the Champions League on Thursday night, inspired once again by talisman Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder scored the second goal of the clash for the Red Devils, who ran out 4-0 winners over competition debutants Sabah at Old Trafford.

That effort marked Fernandes' fifth direct contribution of the season so far, and with four goals to his name already, the captain looks set for another exceptional campaign.

Scoring on Thursday also means he has registered 23 goals and 21 assists across the top two tiers of UEFA competition since he made the switch from Sporting Libson - the most of any midfielder - and it is hard to overstate the number eight's importance to Michael Carrick's side.

Since making his Man Utd debut in February 2020, no midfielder has more Champions League/Europa League goal contributions than Bruno Fernandes:



⚽️ 23 goals

?️ 21 assists pic.twitter.com/iHxfeiKYpW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 10, 2026

Just how crucial is Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United?

Fernandes may have only scored one of United's four goals on Thursday, but his presence was strongly felt behind Benjamin Sesko throughout the contest.

The 32-year-old played four key passes, completed five balls into the Sabah box - a completion rate of 100% - and won 75% of his duels, highlighting his impact in both directions.

In the Premier League, Fernandes opened his account for 2026-27 with a hat-trick against Ipswich Town on August 30, a game that also saw him provide an assist for Bryan Mbeumo.

The midfielder's staggering display that day means that he has contributed to all but three of the club's seven top-flight goals this term.

If Carrick's side are to realise their ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League once again this season, then Fernandes will be at the heart of that push.

© Imago / Sportimage

Is Bruno Fernandes underrated due to playing for Man United?

Fernandes has been one of the best players in the Premier League since he joined Man United in 2020, but he does not have the trophy haul to match the level of his individual performances.

The Red Devils have only been able to lift the EFL Cup in 2022-23 and FA Cup in 2023-24 during the number eight's six years at Old Trafford, and the lack of a league or Champions League crown has perhaps undermined his achievements.

As a result, United's captain has been underrated by rival fans at large, though breaking the English top-flight's assist record last season has opened some eyes.

The Red Devils' talisman registered 21 assists across 2025-26, taking the record for most assists in a single campaign that had been shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

Should Fernandes continue his impressive start to the current season, then it will be difficult for the footballing sphere to overlook him when looking back on the greatest Premier League talents of the 2020s.