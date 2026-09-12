Sunday's Bundesliga predictions, including RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV and Elversberg vs. Bayern Munich

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Bayern Munich's trip to face promoted side Elversberg, as well as RB Leipzig's clash against Hamburger SV, who are yet to score a goal in the German top flight this season.

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Desperate to get off the mark in the Bundesliga, bottom-of-the-table Hamburger SV will travel to face Champions League hopefuls RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Die Roten Bullen are looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats, while HSV will be fighting to avoid yet another loss of their own.

We say: RB Leipzig 3-1 Hamburger SV

Leipzig may have suffered heavy defeats in their last two outings, but they should have more than enough to collect the points this weekend.

That being said, the hosts have been porous defensively, and Hamburger might be able to end their scoring drought - even if they ultimately lose.

> Click here to read our full preview for RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and possible lineups

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Bayern Munich will look to bounce back from an uncharacteristic draw in the Bundesliga when they take on hosts Elversberg at URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde on Sunday.

The Bavarians' goalless stalemate with Schalke on September 5 means they are sixth with four points after two matchweeks, whereas their newly-promoted opponents are fourth with six points.

We say: Elversberg 1-4 Bayern Munich

Though Elversberg have started their season in excellent fashion, it is difficult to see them surviving an encounter with Bayern.

The visitors' overwhelming firepower should be enough to get the better of their hosts, even if they fail to keep a clean sheet.

> Click here to read our full preview for Elversberg vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and possible lineups