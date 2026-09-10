Cesc Fabregas history: Watch as Como score first ever Champions League goal under former Arsenal and Chelsea star

Cesc Fabregas saw his Como side score their first ever goal in the Champions League on Thursday night to take the lead against RB Leipzig.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea player has been working for Como since 2023, and he has helped oversee a spectacular rise from the second tier to Serie A.

Como managed to secure Champions League football last season, and they started their first ever campaign in the competition on Thursday against RB Leipzig at home.

Some fans thought that the match would be a tense affair, but Martin Baturina managed to unlock Leipzig's defence after pouncing on a poor clearance from Ridle Baku.

The hosts doubled their lead before half time thanks to an effort from Anastasios Douvikas, taking a commanding advantage over their Bundesliga opponents.

It’s a dream start for the debutants ?



Baturina gives Como the lead against RB Leipzig after just 14 minutes ?



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Champions League goal: Why is Cesc Fabregas highly regarded?

There are great hopes regarding Fabregas, who played a key role in helping Como earn promotion to Serie A before officially taking on the role in the top flight in July 2024.

The club's promotion back to Serie A in 2024 was remarkable considering they had spent 21 years in lower divisions before the arrival of the Spaniard.

Fabregas then guided Como to a 10th-placed finish in 2024-25, before helping them finish fourth in 2025-26, and there are some hopes that they can challenge for the title this term.

It should perhaps come as no surprise that Fabregas's side also play an attractive style of football given he spent time as a player under Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, while his time under Jose Mourinho no doubt helped shape his view of football without the ball.

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Who could Cesc Fabregas coach in the Premier League?

There is unlikely to be a vacancy at Arsenal in the near future given Mikel Arteta's position is arguably the most secure in the entire division following the Gunners' first-placed finish last season.

Fabregas enjoyed plenty of success at Chelsea during his playing career, though the appointment of Xabi Alonso as head coach in the summer makes a return to Stamford Bridge in the dugout more complicated.

However, Alonso is Chelsea's sixth manager since 2022, so there is no guarantee that he is given the time he needs at the Blues to succeed.