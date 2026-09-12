Sunday's Premier League predictions including Man United vs. Man City, Coventry vs. Brighton

Today's Premier League predictions include a mouthwatering derby between Manchester United and Manchester City, while Coventry City seek their first point and goal of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Coventry vs. Brighton Premier League Match Preview ? | "Frank Lampard, Beware"

Tenth and 20th square off in Sunday's Premier League tussle at the CBS Arena, where basement boys Coventry City host mid-table Brighton & Hove Albion at 2pm.

Frank Lampard's men remain winless and goalless after their 1-0 loss to Manchester City, while the Seagulls drew 1-1 with Leeds United in gameweek three.

We say: Coventry City 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

The elusive first Premier League goal is undoubtedly coming for Coventry, but unfortunately for them, they are now facing the club with the highest xG in the top flight so far this season - a whopping 7.4.

Therefore, even though Brighton are operating on reduced numbers and do not always convince defensively, Hurzeler's side have the firepower required to triumph on their travels.

> Click here to read our full preview for Coventry vs. Brighton, including team news and predicted lineups

Man United vs. Man City Premier League Match Preview ?? | "United Will Get A Result"

Old rivals at Old Trafford headline gameweek four of the 2026-27 Premier League season, as Manchester United and Manchester City renew hostilities in Sunday's 4.30pm kickoff.

The bitter adversaries both return to domestic duty on the back of Champions League triumphs, the Sky Blues sinking Porto 2-0 before the Red Devils doubled that total in a 4-0 slaying of Sabah.

We say: Manchester United 2-2 Manchester City

Derby day has not always gone according to the script of late, as Man City have won just one of their last four Premier League games against Man United, whose fixtures this season have been nothing if not entertaining.

Both clubs also registered the most shots on target in the first three gameweeks - 19 apiece - so a high-scoring stalemate could very well be on the cards.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man United vs. Man City, including team news and predicted lineups