Man United 'discover' Man City's Rayan Ait-Nouri transfer stance following summer exit rumours

Manchester City are reportedly expected to keep Rayan Ait-Nouri beyond the January transfer window.

The Citizens recruited the left-back from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth a reported £37m.

Ait-Nouri failed to establish himself as a regular fixture at Man City in his first season at the Etihad Stadium, starting just 12 of the club's 38 Premier League games due to injury, international duty and technical decisions.

A change of coach has failed to have a positive effect on Ait-Nouri's playing time, having played just 15 minutes in Enzo Maresca's first five matches in charge.

© Iconsport / SPI

Man City set out Ait-Nouri transfer stance

With Nico O'Reilly and Josko Gvardiol ahead of him in the pecking order, the Algeria international was linked with a potential move away in the latter stages of the summer window.

Manchester United enquired about a potential deadline-day swoop for Ait-Nouri, although there was no real belief that a move would be completed in the summer market.

However, there is still uncertainty surrounding Ait-Nouri's Man City future due to his lack of playing time in the early stages of Maresca's tenure.

But according to Football Insider, Man City have no plans to offload the full-back when the transfer window reopens in January.

Maresca still believes he has a 'part to play' this season, even if he cannot guarantee him a regular starting spot.

That said, he will get chances to impress as the Citizens aim to compete for silverware across all four competitions.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United face left-back conundrum

Man United viewed Lewis Hall as their number one left-back target during the summer window, but he has since signed a new deal with Newcastle United.

With Hall and Ait-Nouri set to stay at their respective clubs, Michael Carrick's side could turn their focus to Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert, who has impressed since replacing Milos Kerkez last summer.

However, Man United still need to decide whether to sign competition for Luke Shaw in January or delay their search until next summer.